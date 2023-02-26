by palermotoday.it – ​​23 seconds ago

The security institute Securpol Italia has foiled a burglary at the drinks vending machine in piazzale Giotto. The intervention of the security guards took place this morning, around 4.45, following an alarm. Thanks to the timeliness of the procedures,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Piazzale Giotto, security guards foil burglary at a drinks vending machine appeared 23 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermotoday.it».