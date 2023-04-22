Home » pickets in Westminster- TV Courier
World

pickets in Westminster- TV Courier

by admin
pickets in Westminster- TV Courier

Extinction Rebellion activists staged a four-day mobilization

(LaPresse) The mega-mobilization organized by the environmentalists of Extinction Rebellion in London continues unabated. A four-day protest, on Earth Day, in which activists known for their flash mobs stormed the streets of the British capital. “The big one” is the name of the mobilization in which at least 200 organizations have joined, according to the activists themselves: among them Green Peace and Friends of Earth. Thousands of people in the square with pickets in front of institutional headquarters: from Westminster to Buckingham Palace. Concern for the marathon scheduled for Sunday even if environmentalists have declared that they do not want to interrupt it. (LaPresse/Ap)

April 22, 2023 – Updated April 22, 2023, 3:27 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Shen Yun London is full of additional seats, praised by the British film and television art circles | Traditional Culture | Chinese Classical Dance | London Hammersmith Apollo Theatre

You may also like

The wreckage of the Japanese prisoner of war...

mainz beat bayern | Sport

Russian government expels German diplomats, claiming Germany expelled...

un super Minopoli vince i 3 memorial

Bakhmut, this is how you fight in the...

Garbage in a building in Belgrade | Info

Jordan: an Italian tourist died in Petra

The Danish left abandons the Palestinians – breaking...

Foreign citizens and diplomats will be evacuated from...

Sudan: clashes intensify, first evacuations begin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy