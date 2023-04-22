pickets in Westminster- TV Courier

Extinction Rebellion activists staged a four-day mobilization

(LaPresse) The mega-mobilization organized by the environmentalists of Extinction Rebellion in London continues unabated. A four-day protest, on Earth Day, in which activists known for their flash mobs stormed the streets of the British capital. “The big one” is the name of the mobilization in which at least 200 organizations have joined, according to the activists themselves: among them Green Peace and Friends of Earth. Thousands of people in the square with pickets in front of institutional headquarters: from Westminster to Buckingham Palace. Concern for the marathon scheduled for Sunday even if environmentalists have declared that they do not want to interrupt it. (LaPresse/Ap)