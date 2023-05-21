Picture of Andrija Milošević from his youth | Fun

Andrija Milošević had long hair in his younger days, and you might not recognize him by that, but you certainly would by his smile!

Source: YouTube/K1 television

Besides doing what he loves, now it is also fulfilled on a private level, because his greatest wish was to become a father, which came true. Today, thanks to the progress of technology, we see Andrija in various publications, but in the past, when there were no mobile phones and social networks, it was not like that.

It was published on the Instagram page that deals with news from the world of entertainment photo of Andrija Milošević from his younger dayswhen, believe it or not, wore long hair and had a mustache, but you would always recognize him by his smile and eyes. See what he looked like in his youth:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!