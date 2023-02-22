Prigozhin also published on social networks a photo of an official request to the Russian army to supply the Wagner group with ammunition so that they could conquer Bahmut.

Izvor: Twitter/screenshot/Archer83Able

The founder of the infamous Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, published on social networks a photo that he claims shows dozens of dead Wagnerians. He blamed “starvation with shells” and “those who had to solve the problem of supplying Wagner with a sufficient amount of ammunition” for their deaths.

Prigozhin also posted on social networks photo of an official request to the Russian army to supply the Wagner group with ammunition so that they can conquer Bahmut. He claims that his request was not fulfilled. “They didn’t send us ammunition. They still don’t give it to us. It’s now 10 in the morning, February 22. They took no steps to get us ammunition“, Prigozhin announced with a photo of Wagner’s dead mercenaries.

“I’m posting a photo, it is one of the places where we collect the dead. These are the guys who died yesterday from so-called starvation with ammunition,” announced Prigozhin, and then added: “It could have been five times less. So many mothers, wives and children will receive their bodies.”

Russian Ministry of Defense accused of “high treason”

Yesterday, let’s recall, the head of Wagner accused the leadership of the Russian Ministry of Defense of “treason” due to, as he said, the fact that his private military company, which is trying to conquer Bahmut, she did not get the necessary ammunition. “It is high treason at a time when Wagner is fighting for Bahmut and losing hundreds of fighters every day,” he said.

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE PHOTO IS DISTURBING:

The head of Russia’s Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, published a photo reportedly showing the bodies of Wagnerovites that were killed in combat within 24 hours in Bakhmut.pic.twitter.com/SJmdttUPZn — Status-6 (@Archer83Able)February 22, 2023

(WORLD)