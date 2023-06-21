Home » Picture of Zika Jakšić and Slavica Ćukteraš while they were in a relationship | Entertainment
World

Picture of Zika Jakšić and Slavica Ćukteraš while they were in a relationship | Entertainment

by admin
Picture of Zika Jakšić and Slavica Ćukteraš while they were in a relationship | Entertainment

Žika Jakšić and Slavica Ćukteraš were in a relationship in 2008. On social networks, a picture from that period is again current, after which the “burning” in the media also fell

Source: ATA Images/Milan Maricic/Antonio Ahel

A picture from the period when Slavica and 20 years older Žika were in love has now surfaced on an Instagram page. On one occasion, Žika, talking about that period, said about Slavica:

She could have done much more in music. Nwe hid that we were in a relationship because it was love, but it ended. Slavica is dear to me and I have fond memories of her.”

Because of the statement “that she could have done more”, two years ago, the singer reacted and denounced Jakšić.


See description

A PICTURE OF ŽIKA JAKŠIĆ WITH SLAVICA ĆUKTERAŠ SURFACED: After a relationship with someone 20 years younger, they started calling names – What is he, a presenter?

Hide description

Source: Instagram/slavicacukterasBr. image: 5 1 / 5 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovćNo. image: 5 2 / 5 Source: ATA Images/Antonio AhelNo. image: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: Instagram/cukterasslavica/printscreenNo. image: 5 4 / 5 Source: Instagram/cukterasslavicaNo. picture: 5 5 / 5

What is he doing, hosting the show? I don’t understand, I got married, took a break and don’t need to work for the rest of my life, so I don’t care about those stupid statements at all. And he could have done much more, so he didn’t. He made ‘Zvezde Granda’, why didn’t he make his own production company? Don’t touch my beauty and talent. That’s nonsense, and I heard that Saša said the same thing. They know how much I earned for their house,” snapped Slavica in November 2020.

See also  Fundamentalists in Mozambique, Total interrupts the mega gas project in Cabo Delgado "due to force majeure"

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

(WORLD, Informer Hit)

You may also like

The Quartet of Nos, interview in Mondo Sonoro...

Udinese – Lucca ever closer, closing deal /...

Prison riots in Honduras | Info

The ambiguity of the German government on China:...

Mezzogiorno sustainable development platform, the vision of the...

Columbia University’s SPS 2024 spring admission application has...

The Imu and Tari increases (which are not...

Slađa Delibasic in a bikini | Fun

Biden: Xi is a dictator, embarrassed about Beijing’s...

The youtuber incident in Rome: the video disappeared...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy