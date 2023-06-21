Picture of Zika Jakšić and Slavica Ćukteraš while they were in a relationship | Entertainment

Žika Jakšić and Slavica Ćukteraš were in a relationship in 2008. On social networks, a picture from that period is again current, after which the “burning” in the media also fell

Source: ATA Images/Milan Maricic/Antonio Ahel

A picture from the period when Slavica and 20 years older Žika were in love has now surfaced on an Instagram page. On one occasion, Žika, talking about that period, said about Slavica:

“She could have done much more in music. Nwe hid that we were in a relationship because it was love, but it ended. Slavica is dear to me and I have fond memories of her.”

Because of the statement “that she could have done more”, two years ago, the singer reacted and denounced Jakšić.



“What is he doing, hosting the show? I don’t understand, I got married, took a break and don’t need to work for the rest of my life, so I don’t care about those stupid statements at all. And he could have done much more, so he didn’t. He made ‘Zvezde Granda’, why didn’t he make his own production company? Don’t touch my beauty and talent. That’s nonsense, and I heard that Saša said the same thing. They know how much I earned for their house,” snapped Slavica in November 2020.

(WORLD, Informer Hit)

