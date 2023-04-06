Darko Lazić and Katarina Stojanović still said “yes” to each other, and a video from the secret wedding was published on social networks.

Although he said on several occasions that the wedding did not take place, but that he lives with his sweetheart, a video appeared on social networks that does not support that, but says that they really said the fateful “yes” to each other.

Katarina published a series of shots and pictures with Darko, and revealed how their love began, and as she stated, she didn’t think anything would happen when they went for coffee. “I’m just going for a quick coffee with my ex, what can happen?“, Katarina wrote from the video that represents a collage of their photos, today a memory, and among them is a video from the wedding where you can hear him say “yes”. She was not wearing a wedding dress, but was in a black tight dress with a bare stomachand Darko was wearing a sweater with a white shirt underneath, and jeans.



Many were surprised by their styling for such an important act, so the question remains whether it is a joke or really everything looked like an ordinary day, but it turned into a special one.

