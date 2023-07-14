«Pierre, the “new martyr” I met in Cameroon»

Pope Francis has set up a Commission to draw up a catalog of the new martyrs in view of the 2025 Jubilee. Father Silvano Zoccarato tells the story of a layman from the diocese of Yagoua, unjustly accused of witchcraft, who testified to his faith in Jesus by patiently suffering and continuing to give

In view of the forthcoming Jubilee of 2025, Pope Francis has established saints at the dicastery for the Causes the Commission of the new martyrs – Witnesses of the faith“to prepare a catalog of all those who have shed their blood to confess Christ and bear witness to his Gospel”.

The word ‘new’ interested me because in my life as a missionary in Cameroon, some people seem to me to be “new martyrs”. Pierre Malina, one of the first Christians baptized in Guidiguis, in the diocese of Yagoua, I always feel close to me and alive for the testimony he left and outside the traditional schemes of martyrdom. His whole family was baptized and his first son was in the catechist training center when he was fatally bitten by a snake. He was among the leaders and generous supporter in the growth of the mission. Anyone who has been a missionary can understand the initial, important, continuous help of a Christian who unites family life and mission life.

At a certain moment he was accused of witchcraft, that is, considered possessing a spirit harmful to society, spreading disease and death, and ended up in prison. Quite the opposite of how he lived. I went to visit him and saw him with his liturgical book, sometimes even to pray and teach together with fellow prisoners. He was also able to bring in a few sacks of millet.

In court I found myself next to him, but my words of testimony of his life as an honest, social and positive citizen were useless. In reality, the origin of the accusation of witchcraft remains a mystery, perhaps old envies and jealousies. Released from prison he could not live long. He was massacred. I was concerned that the place of his burial was well guarded.

The holiness I felt in him is that he lived his martyrdom bearing witness to his faith in Jesus by patiently suffering and continuing to give himself. In Heaven he continues to love his family, his people and the mission.

Can we consider him in the list of new martyrs? Innocent martyrs accused of witchcraft. I spoke about it to missionaries, to the bishop… and I would be happy to hear the opinion of whoever is reading me, if he has knowledge of such cases. For me, Pierre Malina is among my favorite saints, next to the ex-slave Bakita.

It is a question of overcoming the not rare obstacle of witchcraft, that is, of freeing the mentality from a cultural idea of ​​fear of harmful interpersonal processes. The Church, speaking of traditional cultures and recognizing them, has always added that they must be purified. But they are deep, long processes.

Pope Francis can give me the joy of calling him a ‘new martyr’.

The article «Pierre, the “new martyr” I met in Cameroon» seems to be the first in Mondo e Missione.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

