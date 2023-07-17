Piers Morgan spit on Novak Djokovic again Sport

Piers Morgan is in the spotlight again because of his harsh words about Novak Djokovic.

Controversial British journalist Piers Morgan has been spitting on Novak Djokovic for years, and it was the same after the Wimbledon final. We still remember how he “hit” Nolet after he lost the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics, how he called Novak’s mother names and how he called him “a cheater and an idiot”, while it is no surprise that he took to social media after which ended the streak of ten years without defeat on the Central Court.

“Novak Djokovic lost his mind and I’m not surprised – Alcaraz stole his crown. An incredible match. A new legend of Wimbledon was born. What a player, what a match – congratulations!”, wrote Piers Morgan describing the moment of anger of the Serbian tennis player when he broke the racket after a wasted chance to break, after which Carlos Alcaraz managed to win in the fifth set.

However, when he watched Novak Djokovic’s speech, in which he showered congratulations and praise on Carlos Alcaraz, and then burst into tears when he looked at his son Stefan in the stands, Piers Morgan “softened up” somewhat and admitted that even though the Serb annoys him , there are also moments in which he is fond of him.



“I have very mixed feelings about Novak Djokovic. Every time I’m sure I despise him, whether it’s because he smashes rackets or because of his views on the corona virus, he gives a speech like this or sheds a tear for his young son and I warm to him again. A genius player, a complicated man…”wrote Piers Morgan, who is just one of the “poisoners” in the British media who painted Novak Djokovic as a villain to the audience there.

After all that, Piers Morgan even wrote that he would be happy to interview Novak Djokovic, but although the Serbian tennis player is lenient towards his “haters”, we doubt that he would change his mind in the case of the controversial British host. Because of the insults against his mother, he would hardly even shake hands with him.



