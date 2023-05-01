Piggy sings heartbroken! When will the rescue game of wits and courage play a triumphant song? | Wonderful Malaysia

(Kuala Lumpur, 1st) “YB… please help me… (sobbing), my leg was broken by them (fraud group)…”

Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) still receive similar distress calls to this day. In Malaysia, only politicians and the police are capable of rescuing the “pigs” who have fallen into overseas employment scams.

Advertising

Advertising

The rescue mission is not easy at all, because the fraud group also pays attention to the news and social dynamics in the victim’s hometown. If the situation is found to be unfavorable, they will hide the victim or resell it all the time, so that the difficulty of the rescue mission will increase.

according to2022 Trafficking in Persons Reportmore than 90,000 victims of labor trafficking worldwide in 2021.

Unofficial figures show that at least 1,000 piglets in Malaysia are stranded overseas.

The hierarchical chain of overseas job scams is roughly divided into 3 layers. The fraud group is at the top, the victims of job scams are at the middle layer, and the public is at the bottom of the entire structure.

First of all, fraudulent groups lure job seekers with high salaries, and job seekers who enter the scheme are forced to defraud the public, otherwise they will be beaten, sexually assaulted, resold, or even their organs will be poached.

Shen Chunxiang, a member of the PKR DeLondon State Assemblyman who has nearly a year of experience in rescuing Malaysian piglets, exposed the methods of fraudulent groups in an exclusive interview with “Malaysia”.

Piggy’s location

Shen Chunxiang is also a member of the Pahang Executive Council. His starting point for rescuing the piglets dates back to April 2022 when the “insurance broker Xie Minrong’s disappearance” was reported overwhelmingly by the media at that time. He also noticed the news, but he did not expect the residents of Kuantan to ask him for help. , referring to his son’s disappearance. After tracing, he found out that he had fallen into a work scam in Sihanoukville, Cambodia. Since then, piggies and their families have turned to him for help.

In April 2022, 22-year-old insurance broker Xie Minrong disappeared after being accused of seeing a customer. Before her disappearance, she sent a text message to inform her boyfriend and mother that she decided to go to Johor Bahru for an interview due to unsatisfactory work and financial problems, and pointed out that the monthly salary of the new job was 8,000 ringgit. After a year, Xie Minrong’s whereabouts are still unknown.

According to the cases handled by Shen Chunxiang, most of the piglets came from Johor, followed by Ipoh, Perak, and Kuala Lumpur. Most of them are attracted by high-paying jobs because they are from poor families, want to come out (work) to help their parents since they were young, or want to get rid of poverty.

According to the experience and information of various rescue agencies, the piglets are scattered in Southeast Asia, including Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, the Philippines, Thailand and Dubai.

Shen Chunxiang said that it would take him 12 days at the fastest to rescue a person, and from May 2022 to February this year, he rescued a total of 96 Malaysian piglets.

During the process, Shen Chunxiang also paid 200,000 ringgit out of his own pocket, because the victim’s family has limited financial resources and cannot afford a large rescue fee. He said that he tried to get the piglet’s parents and relatives to join his rescue team and go to Mae Sot, Thailand. Mae Sot is on the other side of Myawaddy, Myanmar, where the notorious KK park is located.

KK Park is the largest telecommunications fraud criminal network in Myanmar. There are 4 parks in total, including KK1, KK2, KK3 and KK4. The walls and gates of the park are about 4 meters high, with barbed wire at the top of the walls, and the entire area is about one kilometer long.

Shen Chunxiang made a field visit, standing on the territory of Thailand, and described the geographical situation of the KK Park in Myanmar on the other side. -The picture is taken from the video-

Piggy narrative, restore the facts

As a precaution, the police shared the documentary “Kisah Benar: Mangsa Job Scam” (Kisah Benar: Mangsa Job Scam) documentary on its official Youtube channel on August 6, 2022, allowing the rescued piglets to tell their personal experiences.

Jason (pseudonym) in the documentary used to work in China. He returned to Malaysia after the COVID-19 outbreak, and found a good opportunity to apply for a job from his mobile phone in March 2022, and applied after checking the company background.

He said that after four rounds of interviews, the interviewer assured him that it was safe to work in Cambodia and that the basic salary was RM12,000 per month.

“When I flew to the local area on May 6, it turned out that everything was not as beautiful as I imagined.”

He said that it was only when he went to the local area that he discovered that he was going to engage in online fraud, and the target he was responsible for was Malaysians. Later, he was imprisoned for two days because he secretly asked his family for help, and he only had one meal of rice with sauce a day as a warning and punishment.

Jason said he was finally out of danger with the help of a kind driver and called the police immediately after returning home.

In the comment area of ​​the video, netizens have expressed their expectation that the police will release more related documentaries, so as to learn more about fraudulent plots and routines.

Until the release of this topic, “Wonderful Malaysia” failed to get the police to respond to the publicity effect of this documentary, and whether there are still people being sold as piglets one after another.

Rescue programs that are difficult for NGOs to replicate

Due to the different resources, contacts, financial resources, social influence, status, and negotiation methods of each rescue unit, the plans for rescuing piglets are quite different.

Datuk Hishammuddin Hashim, secretary-general of the Malaysian International Humanitarian Organization (MHO), told The Wonderful Malaysia that the organization still receives calls for help, but it can only provide information to law enforcement authorities.

Previously, the MHO had handed over some cases to Shen Chunxiang for follow-up, and had also submitted a memorandum to the Myanmar embassy in Malaysia.

Hishammuddin Hashim said there are still about 20 families claiming their children are trapped in Myanmar.

As for whether Shen Chunxiang’s rescue plan can be replicated, Hishammuddin Hashim said that he firmly believes that Shen is sincere in rescuing victims, but some people can’t understand the other party’s way.

“To me, anything that brings people back, as long as it’s not illegal, should be tried.”

In mid-February this year, the police of Malaysia and Thailand reached a consensus that they would no longer allow non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to intervene in the task of rescuing the piglets, and that in the future they could only exchange information and jointly combat work in a “government-to-government” (G2G) manner. scam so as not to affect the progress of the investigation.

According to Datuk Seri Abdul Jalil, director of the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department, Thai law enforcement agencies have stated that they no longer accept information provided by NGOs, and only accept information from the Malaysian police and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Therefore, what NGOs, piglet family members and insiders can do is to report the case to the police or provide relevant information.

The G2G scheme is also applicable to Cambodia. This is because on March 27 this year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar went to Cambodia for a one-day official visit, and the next day brought good news that 12 piglets had been rescued. Therefore, our country has rescued 299 piglets trapped in Cambodia so far.

However, not all countries and regions are suitable for the G2G solution, especially Myanmar, because the area where telecommunications fraud is stationed is stationed by rebels.

When Anwar (left) went to Cambodia for a one-day official visit in March 2023, he was warmly received by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (right). – Bernama –

Escape by remote rescue

After Shen Chunxiang rescued five Malaysian piglets on February 19 this year, he immediately announced that it was his “last mission”. There are three reasons why he no longer rescues the piglets. First, he is a state senator and executive member, and he is busy with his duties; second, the rescue operation is expensive and has exceeded his capacity; The slander of being a member of the smuggler group and “eating money” from it made him disheartened.

When Shen Chunxiang was interviewed, he recalled his experience in rescuing piglets. -Photo by Yusof Mat Isa-

Although he has already stated that he will no longer rescue the piglets, Shen Chunxiang still receives calls for help from all directions.

Shen Chunxiang said that all he can do now is remote rescue, that is, guide the piglets to escape by phone, including how to contact the embassy, ​​who to contact, and what to do next.

Vigilance is the best policy

Fahad Naeem, director of Randstad Malaysia, said in an email reply to “Malaysia Wonderful” that even people with higher education and rich work experience may fall into the scam of working.

“Therefore, we often advise job seekers to find jobs through reliable channels, such as browsing the company’s official website or requesting an offline interview.

“As for freelancers, we recommend checking with the respective gig community to confirm the authenticity of the project or job offer.”

He also said that some fraudsters even pretended to be big companies to deceive more people, and the tricks of fraudsters varied, but they would repeat the old tricks, mainly to deceive new groups of people.

In mid-February this year, the world-renowned recruitment company Randstad issued a statement stating that criminals pretended to be employees of the company and cheated on Facebook and Instagram. Therefore, all Malaysian job seekers should be alerted not to be fooled.

According to Datuk Seri Azalina, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department who is in charge of legal and institutional reform affairs, a written answer to the Dewan Rakyat in the 1st session of the 2nd quarter of the 15th session, according to data from the Police Commercial Crime Investigation Bureau (JSJK). In 2022, our country recorded 25,480 online fraud complaints, with losses exceeding RM850 million.

Not only that, according to police statistics, a total of 1,065 teachers will fall into online fraud cases in 2022, involving as much as RM31,684,149. This means that in 2022, an average of 3 teachers will be cheated every day.

(**This feature was produced with assistance from the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Content is the sole responsibility of the author and publisher.)