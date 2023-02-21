The group Pinwheel will play in Barcelona next may 19 in the Apollo Room for his new tour More Fun 23. The tour already has 11 confirmed dates to which is added today the event in the city of Barcelona.

After the success of their Diversión tour in 2022, the band announces their return to Barcelona. the tickets will be for sale tomorrow February 21 at 10:00 a.m. through doctormusic.com y entradas.com. The price of the tickets will be 18€ (distribution costs not included).

The album “Fun” I imply the return of Hector Polo, Alvaro Benito and Pablo Alonso to the top of musical news. With this album they managed to surpass half a million monthly listeners and surpass four million streams with the song “Una Sensación”. The group said goodbye to 2022 with the new single “Motor”. The song will be the protagonist of this next tour that will start in the spring and will land in different Spanish cities.

At the concerts we will be able to listen to many of the band’s hits such as: “Nothing to lose”, “I understand you” or “Everything doesn’t matter to me” among many others. Pinwheel returned from a successful seventeen-city tour in 2022 with the bill of sold out in most of them. Many of the fans who were unable to see a concert of the group will now be able to do so with the ‘Más Diversión 23’ tour.