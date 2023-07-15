Home » Pillon’s tweet on Michela Murgia: “You had many alternatives but you chose marriage, the highest form of love between a man and a woman”. And the controversy breaks out
Pillon’s tweet on Michela Murgia: “You had many alternatives but you chose marriage, the highest form of love between a man and a woman”. And the controversy breaks out

Pillon’s tweet on Michela Murgia: “You had many alternatives but you chose marriage, the highest form of love between a man and a woman”. And the controversy breaks out

“Michela #Murgia has decided to get married defining #marriage “# patriarchal and limited”. Michela, you had many alternatives, but you chose marriage. Maybe because you know it’s the highest form of recognizing love between a man and a woman. Best wishes, and get well soon!” Thus, in a tweet, the former Northern League senator Simone Pillon commented on the wedding of Michelle Murgiareporting the article de The newspaper which titled the event of the day in a polemical way.

In just under two hours, the polemical comments under his tweet numbered almost 300. From “Be ashamed” by Luca Bottura to “Alex the podiatrist” who writes: “She got married in dead articuli so that her man has rights which in Mesozoic Italy is the only system. And ps. You don’t go back from grade 4 cancer. She heals herself only by dying ”. From the “It’s enough time” account comes a reprimand especially at the end of Pillon’s twitter: “Get well soon” qualifies you as the revolting being that you are”, just like your ex who writes: “While I was reading the post I thought : you can’t go any lower. Then I read that “get well soon” and I had to change my mind. She speaks for herself.”

The writer, suffering from stage four cancer, announcing the wedding on social media thus explained the reason for the union: “A few days ago Lorenzo and I got married civilly. We did it ‘in articulo mortis’ because every day there is a different physical complication, I go in and out of the hospital and now we no longer take anything for granted”, writes the writer on Instagram, under a reel that portrays her and the new husband Lorenzo Terenzi in the act of signing the joint papers, in the background the bitter notes of ‘Nobody’s Wife’ by Anouk.

