The aircraft whose pilot threatens to crash it into a Walmart supermarket in Tupelo, Mississippi has been stolen. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal writes, citing the police. The plane has now left the Tupelo area and is flying near a Toyota factory in Blue Springs, a short distance away. According to the FlightAware website, it would be a Beechcraft King Air 90, an aircraft about 11 meters long and with a wingspan of just over 15 meters. “Citizens must avoid the area until the green light is given,” the police warned, warning that “with the mobility of an aircraft of this type, the dangerous area is much larger than Tupelo”. Walmart and a gas station were evacuated and people were dispersed.

The aircraft, a twin-engine weighing over 7 tons, has been circling in the area for several hours and therefore should run out of fuel shortly, according to experts contacted by CNN. It is not excluded that the plane could be intercepted and possibly shot down if the pilot decides to crash it into residential areas.

“State law enforcement and emergency officers are closely following this dangerous situation,” Governor Tate Reeves tweeted, “All citizens must be alert and follow Tupelo Police Department updates” .