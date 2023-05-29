PIME: new promises, new destinations

On the occasion of the feast of Mary Queen of the Apostles, five seminarians were admitted to the diaconate and the priesthood, while some PIME missionaries received their new assignments

On the anniversary of Mary Queen of the Apostles, which falls on the eve of Pentecost, PIME met at the sanctuary of the Madonna del Bosco in Imbersago (Lc) to celebrate its patroness. The feast was also the occasion for the ritual of the initial promise of belonging to the Institute for five seminarians, who were thus admitted among the candidates for the diaconate and the presbyterate: Bablu Dominic Kispotta, Anjon Charles Savio Kujur and Chandan Martin Tigga, originally from Bangladesh, and Edward Mbewe and Micheal Mtonga, originally from Zambia. During the Eucharistic celebration – presided over by the Superior General Father Ferruccio Brambillasca – some missionaries of the institute officially received their new destinations.

In his homily, Father Brambillasca invited young candidates to become missionaries and all confreres to read their vocation through Mary’s eyes. “We must think of Mary as one of us – he said – of our ordinary people, with the anxiety of having to live with doubts and uncertainties, in front of her Son who dies on the Cross and in front of the Apostles still frightened after the ascent of Jesus to heaven. She teaches us to be simple, humble, to always be ourselves because only in this way could we be ready to respond to life’s difficulties and the unexpected events that life always has in store for us”.

But for the missionary Mary is also a guide in prayer. “Even for us missionaries – continued the Superior General – prayer must be “our treasure” or the “deep well” from which to draw. Sometimes, despite having seen this treasure or this deep well, instead of looking after the treasure or quenching our thirst at the well, we only care about the field where the treasure is or about building the well, that is, about material things that will never extinguish the our thirst and our desire for God. If there is one thing that today must certainly be recovered in the church and in the mission, it is precisely this spiritual life, the only one capable of making us truly Christians and missionaries”.

Finally Mary teaches to evangelize, learning from her tenderness with people and from her faith. «Tenderness is true love, non-possessive, deep but without pretensions of receiving requital. Evangelizing requires that we learn from Mary to be in solidarity with suffering men and women, as she was with Jesus at the foot of the Cross. Evangelizing requires that we learn from Mary, as she surely did at the foot of the Cross, to prove the strength, depth, consistency or simply the existence of our faith. Because it is not taken for granted that we have faith. We are invited to see if what we call faith or believe to be faith is faith or something else. Is it faith in God or is it faith in me? Evangelization starts from this question”.

“Let us ask then – concluded Father Brambillasca – through the intercession of Mary, especially for these five young people who make their initial promise to our Institute and for those who today will receive their destination for the Mission, the gift of simplicity, prayer and evangelizing passion”.