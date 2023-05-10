PIME seminar, the future is already here

With its sixty students from three continents and ten nations, the Theological Seminary of Monza is an authentically missionary community, where the dynamics of the Church and society of tomorrow are experienced

There is a place where it is possible to imagine the future of PIME. And basically also of the Church. But then, on closer inspection, also of our societies. It is the PIME theological seminary in Monza, which currently welcomes sixty students from three continents and ten nationalities. The world in miniature: a concentration of peoples, cultures, languages, traditions and even different ways of living Christianity that try to find a synthesis, celebrating the diversity within the common missionary vocation and belonging to the Institute.

They come from young and vital Churches, from countries that once would have been defined as “missionary” and which in some ways still are today. But where Christian communities increasingly rich in faithful and local leaders are developing: living and dynamic Churches, in lands that today also express new missionary vocations.

In this sense, the PIME Seminar prefigures, on the one hand, the future of the universal Church which will necessarily have very different geographies from the current ones (which, moreover, are already different from the recent past) and, on the other, represents a laboratory of humanity in an increasingly multiethnic, multicultural and multireligious Italy.

Three continents, in fact: Europe, with only two Italian lay missionaries currently in formation in India and Rome; but above all Africa, with seminarians from Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Chad and Zambia; and Asia, with young people from India, Bangladesh, the Philippines and Myanmar.

Even the training staff reflects more and more the international configuration of PIME, not only for the origin of the missionaries, but also for the experiences in the field. Since June 2018 – after thirty years spent in Hong Kong – the rector has been Luigi Bonalumi, while his deputies are Robert Mathew, Indian, a missionary in the Amazon for ten years, and Adolphe Ndouwe, Cameroonian with eight years’ experience in Bangladesh. From this country – after more than 25 years – Franco Cagnasso has also recently returned to Italy who is one of the two spiritual fathers together with Luca Bolelli (12 years in Cambodia). While the director of the Theological Institute is Gianni Criveller, from Taiwan and Hong Kong where he remained for 26 years.

«It is a great challenge that we experience every day here in the Seminary – Father Bonalumi admits -: that of interculturalism and multiculturalism. Our seminarians have to deal both with the international dimension of our community and with the Italian social and ecclesial reality, i.e. with a model of Church different from the one they come from and the one they will go to. And sometimes, unfortunately, even with the prejudices and discriminations that are still present in Italian society… This constantly urges us to ask ourselves questions and try to give answers. For example, on how to carry out formation with people of various nationalities and different levels, in an authentically missionary spirit”.

This is what is being experienced especially in recent years in which the number of seminarians has significantly increased and the Italians have gradually disappeared. Furthermore, last year, five young Burmese were also welcomed at the request of the bishop of Taungoo after the closure of the local Seminary, first due to Covid-19 and then due to the civil war. While in the coming months three Mexican missionaries from Guadalupe will arrive, an institute similar to PIME which has asked to be able to train three of its young people in the Monza seminary. All of this certainly represents a richness, but it can also turn into a chore if it is not adequately accompanied.

«A Babel? – asks Father Franco Cagnasso -. No, rather a decidedly stimulating environment, a world full of life, projects, hopes which, after the tiring period of confinement due to Covid-19, has resumed at full speed: study, prayer, common life and many demanding experiences. Everyone, every week, goes out for support services in parishes, oratories, charitable assistance centers; they attend prisons, young people with disabilities, the elderly…». «Certainly not everything is easy for me either – admits the missionary who, on the threshold of 80 years of age, never ceases to question himself and to question himself -. I am encouraged by the sympathy and patience of those around me, and the satisfaction of seeing that the fascination of the Gospel and the call to proclaim it, giving priority to the poor and the suffering, make these young people the protagonists of the mission, while up to a few years ago they seemed to be only the ‘goal’».

Many arrive at PIME in Monza after having already had community experience in other contexts, for example in the Yaoundé Philosophical Seminary in Cameroon where seminarians from various African countries are trained, or in Pune, India, with young people who they come from different parts of a vast and populous country like a continent and from other Asian contexts. In Monza, the dimension of encounter and dialogue becomes even more vital, with respect and appreciation of each one’s personality – and in a journey of human, Christian and missionary formation -, but also with a view to actually creating a sense of community and of belonging.

«The modalities are the most varied: from life groups led by deacons with diversified dynamics to class ones that follow a training path that has ministries in the background; from weekly meetings and reviews to pastoral-charitable experience up to missionary animation. All this helps to avoid the risk of national or linguistic groups being created, without however forgetting the origins and roots of each one, which we try to enhance, for example, on national holidays both with the liturgical dimension, but also with convivial moments of cooking ethnic and festive. This too helps to form a truly inclusive community», explains Father Bonalumi.

Inclusiveness, but also hospitality: it would be enough to participate in the Festa della Riconoscenza held in May, with hundreds of people invited, to breathe an atmosphere full of life, joy and sharing. Inclusiveness, but also openness: that is, an authentic missionary spirit in collaboration with parishes, but not only, increasingly with schools and the local area, thanks also to the new library inaugurated on 13 May (cfr. box).

It is somewhat the spirit with which the theological institute affiliated to the Pontifical Urbaniana University has also developed in recent years. «In compliance with the curricular teachings – explains the director, Father Gianni Criveller – we have tried to make choices – both as regards the courses and as regards the teachers – which correspond to the expectations of the mission today and of the most current ecclesial reforms. An example are the courses of oriental and traditional religions, of interreligious dialogue, Islam, music, interculturality and communication, while in the year of spirituality the themes more closely linked to the PIME charism are deepened. In addition, we have included lay people and women in the teaching staff so that they better reflect the Church and the people of God as it is today. As for the students, obviously in addition to the PIME seminarians, there are also some men and women religious from other Institutes, some lay people and – an absolute novelty in recent years – some nuns from four monasteries connected online”.

Father Robert and Father Adolphe, the two vice-rectors, have experienced this evolution first as students and now as educators. «During the years in which I attended the Seminary, 1997-2001 – recalls Father Robert -, internationalization was still in its infancy. At that time 90% of the seminarians were Italian, plus several Brazilians and the first Indians. It was not easy to integrate because we foreigners were few and the community was not yet prepared, but we were well received and thanks to this spirit we made our studies and took the first steps towards becoming missionaries. Today, after 10 years spent in the Amazon, I realize that my first missionary experience was precisely in this Seminary which, today, in its international dimension, is truly a concrete sign of that Church in which Pope Francis wants us all to be brothers”.

A similar experience is the one experienced by Father Adolphe, the first African vice rector. A seminarian from 2007 to 2011, he was subsequently one year in the United States and eight on mission in Bangladesh. «In my time there were 26 of us with several Italians and Brazilians. Now everything is very different and I wondered what I would do here. Today I realize that we are above all witnesses of the mission. We embody what they prepare for: the desire to transmit the Gospel of Jesus by working together. We’re kind of like big brothers.”

Even Luca Bolelli, spiritual father since 2020, admits that, after 12 years in Cambodia, «here too I feel on a mission, because there are kids from all over the world. And then the Seminary really has a very missionary dimension. But I also feel a great responsibility towards these young people who, in the prime of their lives, entrust themselves to PIME. At certain times it is comforting to see how they grow in self-awareness and how they go deeper into themselves with the lamp of faith. What we can do is listen and offer them a Christian gaze, trying to tie the threads of their lives back together with the life of Jesus. Because if you are a disciple you are also an apostle”.

New Library

A completely renovated and welcoming space in what was once the public church. It is the new library of the PIME Seminary, which is being inauguratedhurted on May 13th. This is also a multipurpose place: a treasure trove of mainly theological texts and texts on oriental religions and, at the same time, an open space to the outside, accessible to the public, connected to the library of the PIME Center in Milan and to the circuit of the Association of church libraries. With its 25,000 volumes and around fifty consultable magazines, it is frequented by the students of the Seminary, but also hosts meetings, conferences, presentations of books open to the public. A place of culture and dialogue of the Seminar with the territory.