Pimp Flaco, review of his album Mmmua (2023)

Skinny Pimp It always plays the same game: the tattoo on the face is the obvious, but behind the ink, what some will see as intrepid and others a real outrage, is what is valuable. The musician has a lot to contribute, macarrada aside. It is more than the form. What matters here are not the adornments of the bust, but what it contains.

We are before one of the first samples of “maturation” of the trap, precisely in the background. Because in the dress, in the musical, we have been seeing her for a long time: very clear, it has been an explosion to a thousand places. In the case of Skinny Pimp, to all but in the direction of Latin sounds. In “Mmmua” there is hyperpop, auxiliary flamenco guitars and protagonists (deluxe collaboration by Miguel Campillo, “Why so much fuss”), distortion and ‘glitch’ (“Olophism”). Songs more comparable to Cupid, his band: “Barrio”, For example. The one that closes the length stands out, homologous in the title and with electronic debts, or “Still”, first cousin of “Fever” (Bad Gyal). There are also light ones, the kind that don’t fill you up, but that have just mended the album: “Skate” or the rave “Come with me”.

In the case of the message, a generation that in its twenties lived the most absolute present, short-sighted linked to money, hedonism, the ‘I’… now the discourse is beginning to turn. From composing about love, materialism or beefs, to doing it about getting old. Antes molabas is a paradigm of it. The album, in general, shows a great concern for time, as does the exercise in fictional style. “Life Upside Down” or the half garage “Nothing lasts forever” with sentences of the type “you have what you find, not what you are looking for”.

Skinny Pimp It is no longer only heard to accompany parties or heartbreak. It also accompanies in this growing up. And that infuses him with artistic longevity. If there were those who wondered how all those of the past decade would get older, how all those tattoos would look on wrinkled skin… Well, nothing, fine. Because, at least in the case of Pimp Flaco, they were not just a facade, a naïve point similar to “no future” and “carpe diem”. Inside was the important thing.

