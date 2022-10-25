Pinchas Goldschmidt, president of the conference of European rabbis, was chief rabbi of Moscow from 1993 to last March, when, two weeks after the start of the Russian war in Ukraine, he discreetly left the country after refusing to take sides publicly in favor of the “operation special ”wanted by Vladimir Putin. In Rome for the peace meeting of the Sant’Egidio community, he spoke with the Pope, who received him on Monday, about the “thousands” of people imprisoned in Russia and Belarus for the sole reason of speaking out against the war.