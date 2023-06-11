Pinpilinpussies Share Performance Dates For “NO/EZ”

“NO/EZ” is the new EP from Barcelona’s Pinpilinpussies. It will be published on June 16 and will include three songs in three different languages ​​(Spanish, Catalan and Basque). The songs will be “Makarena”, “Monstruo”, and “Todo Saldrá Mal”, and have been recorded by Carlos Osinaga (Lisabö) in Bonberenea, Tolosa, one of the cradles of state rock. “Furious songs, vindictive lyrics and a project in full growth”.