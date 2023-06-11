Home » Pinpilinpussies Share Performance Dates For “NO/EZ”
World

Pinpilinpussies Share Performance Dates For “NO/EZ”

by admin
Pinpilinpussies Share Performance Dates For “NO/EZ”

“NO/EZ” is the new EP from Barcelona’s Pinpilinpussies. It will be published on June 16 and will include three songs in three different languages ​​(Spanish, Catalan and Basque). The songs will be “Makarena”, “Monstruo”, and “Todo Saldrá Mal”, and have been recorded by Carlos Osinaga (Lisabö) in Bonberenea, Tolosa, one of the cradles of state rock. “Furious songs, vindictive lyrics and a project in full growth”.

But the best thing is that there are already several dates on which to listen to these new songs over the next few months. You can see them performing in Lleida (June 17, Magnífic Festival), Flix (July 1, Pingüi Festival), Barcelona (July 7, Cruïlla Festival), Manacor (July 22, TBA), Gijón (July 28, Tsunami Festival), Castrillo de la Reina (29 July, Centolo Weekend) and Torremolinos (August 23, Canela Party).

See also  Trentino, M62 bear found dead: it was "dangerous" - TGCOM

You may also like

Zelensky keeps details of counteroffensive secret, Russia repels...

EU-Tunisia: goal of partnership from migrants to energy,...

“From July 1, admission to the Pantheon for...

Meloni and the EU mission in Tunis. Von...

CI Games shows us the parallel worlds of...

Meloni and Von der Leyen in Tunis, joint...

Novak Adjoković’s last statement before the Roland Garros...

Turnout in the elections in Montenegro | Info

the father of the former Rosa Maresca, Guardiola’s...

Fire at home, 29-year-old Italian dies in Brussels

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy