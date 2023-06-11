Pinpilinpussies Share Performance Dates For “NO/EZ”

“NO/EZ” is the new EP from Barcelona’s Pinpilinpussies. It will be published on June 16 and will include three songs in three different languages (Spanish, Catalan and Basque). The songs will be “Makarena”, “Monstruo”, and “Todo Saldrá Mal”, and have been recorded by Carlos Osinaga (Lisabö) in Bonberenea, Tolosa, one of the cradles of state rock. “Furious songs, vindictive lyrics and a project in full growth”.
But the best thing is that there are already several dates on which to listen to these new songs over the next few months. You can see them performing in Lleida (June 17, Magnífic Festival), Flix (July 1, Pingüi Festival), Barcelona (July 7, Cruïlla Festival), Manacor (July 22, TBA), Gijón (July 28, Tsunami Festival), Castrillo de la Reina (29 July, Centolo Weekend) and Torremolinos (August 23, Canela Party).