How are the injured? It is one of the questions posed at the press conference a Stephen Piolicoach of Milan that on the eve of the challenge against theAtalanta – match valid for the 24th day of Serie A – he replied as follows: “Ibra is getting better and better, he made the week almost full with us. Calabria and Bennacer I will have from Wednesday, as well as Florenzi who should be called up for Florence. Maignan He’s fine, he’ll play tomorrow.”

How has Maignan lived these months?

“First of all I have to say that Tatarusanu did his duty, he struggled a bit at the beginning because he hadn’t played for a while but then he gave his contribution. Mike was a lion in a cage but he worked well and he’s fine. very motivated and will give us a great contribution”.

CLICK HERE for the full press conference of Stephen Pioli.