Home World Pioli: “Ibra is getting better and better, Maignan plays tomorrow! Three players will return to Florence”
World

Pioli: “Ibra is getting better and better, Maignan plays tomorrow! Three players will return to Florence”

by admin
Pioli: “Ibra is getting better and better, Maignan plays tomorrow! Three players will return to Florence”

How are the injured? It is one of the questions posed at the press conference a Stephen Piolicoach of Milan that on the eve of the challenge against theAtalanta – match valid for the 24th day of Serie A – he replied as follows: “Ibra is getting better and better, he made the week almost full with us. Calabria and Bennacer I will have from Wednesday, as well as Florenzi who should be called up for Florence. Maignan He’s fine, he’ll play tomorrow.”

How has Maignan lived these months?
“First of all I have to say that Tatarusanu did his duty, he struggled a bit at the beginning because he hadn’t played for a while but then he gave his contribution. Mike was a lion in a cage but he worked well and he’s fine. very motivated and will give us a great contribution”.

CLICK HERE for the full press conference of Stephen Pioli.

See also  Israel is worried that Russia may provide spy satellites to Iran | Iran News | Al Jazeera

You may also like

A young man died in a traffic accident...

The persecution of the Jews in 1492 in...

Blackmail on buying diplomas | Info

Dwayne Wade’s son became a woman Sport

Fight against usury, the San Mamiliano and Rosalia...

Girl stabs her friend in the street

Ivana Nikolić dyed her hair | Entertainment

DeSantis’ Florida wants to ban gender studies and...

In the emergency room “without need” more young...

Marko Gudurić MVP of the Euroleague round |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy