Piombino is armored by the police who, albeit discreetly, are present both in the city center and at the port and are guarding the access routes. The fear is that of a few coups by “infiltrators” on the front of the insurrectionist fringes, but also peaceful raids upon the ship’s arrival, which will be moored in a quay closed to the public, to demonstrate vulnerability (and therefore the dangerousness) of the ship-regasifier.

This morning there was a march against the plant which was attended by about fifty people from the station to the maritime station, just over a kilometer away. In the center some activists have organized a small garrison to collect new signatures against the regasification terminal. The no front had also launched the idea of ​​hanging white drapes over the windows but very few citizens have joined. According to some rumors, the Golar Tundra could dock in the port of Piombino between 11.30pm and 3.30am on Monday, or after the arrival of the last ferry in port and before the departure of the first ship for the islands.