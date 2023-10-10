Pioneering Russian Punk Rocker Andrey Serebrennikov Dies in Tragic Drowning Incident in Cuba

Russian Punk Rock Pioneer Andrey Serebrennikov dies in tragic drowning incident in Cuba

Renowned Russian musician Andrey Serebrennikov, a pioneer of punk rock in his country and leader of the band Punks on Drink, has reportedly died after drowning in Cuba. Multiple press media outlets from his home country have reported on this tragic incident.

According to the Russian publication Arguments, Serebrennikov, originally from Yekaterinburg, was vacationing on the island with his wife and two daughters when the drowning occurred. The reports, however, do not provide specific details regarding the location of the incident.

Serebrennikov’s colleague, Pavel Zdravomyslov, took to social media to announce the devastating news. He revealed that the 60-year-old musician had gone for a swim on October 4, but unfortunately suffered a heart attack in the water, resulting in his untimely death.

“On October 4, Andrey passed away, guys. Blessed memory…” Zdravomyslov wrote to the group’s audience on Russian social network VKontakte.

It is expected that Serebrennikov’s body will be repatriated to Russia within the next two or three weeks, according to the report.

With a career spanning over 35 years, Andrey Serebrennikov dedicated his life to music after co-founding Punks on Drink in 1988 alongside his friend Yegor Rvanyi. Serebrennikov served as the band’s vocalist and bassist, recording 13 albums and a DVD featuring their music videos.

The loss of such a talented and influential musician has left the Russian music industry and fans in shock and mourning. Andrey Serebrennikov will be remembered for his contribution to punk rock and his dedication to his craft. May he rest in peace.