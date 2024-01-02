Pipiolas, interviews in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

There are albums that sound like friends who decide to make an album. The thing about the Pipiolas It’s just that. Two classmates who, instead of painting a painting, began to “monetize the drama by making music.” “There is no God” (Elefant Records, 23) couldn’t have been born from nothing.

With their first album fresh out of the oven and an electricity that made me curse the scarce forty-five free minutes of Zoom, Adri and Paula explain to me how the album by some twenty-something girls ends up sounding like 80s fused with house, rave, pop and even sparks of poetry. “In Adri’s house we have always listened to music from the 27th century (…) and a lot of rock from the Madrid scene in mine.” The mix is ​​strange, they admit me. They don’t have to swear it. If we add to these influences his talent and desire to innovate, we begin to understand the sound of the LP. “As it was the first album, we decided to play and be in a searching process, but at the same time have a meaning.” Trained actresses, they explain, do not have professional musical studies. “I have a bit of the impostor syndrome of ‘I’m not really a musician,’” Paula confesses. Something that, far from becoming an obstacle, has helped them free themselves and take risks with the mixture of genres. “The musicians themselves often tell us that we are more daring when it comes to composing.” He “Do it and we’ll try it” He is ahead of mathematical perfection in his subjects. Clues that, like that yellow brick road that ends in the enigmatic dragon on the cover, guide us towards the conclusion of the album (which – spoiler – is precisely its own title). “[No hay un Dios] It is a condensation of that entire journey in our lives and in the course of writing the album. In the end our goal is to always look for love, and we think… what we have experienced, the composition of the album, has been a beautiful love!. They say, laughing, that they, in fact, are like a married couple: “Only we didn’t go to bed, huh?” Wait: yellow tiles, dragon… Is this a crossover between “The endless story” y “The Wizard of Oz”? “You spend the entire movie waiting for something (…). I remember crying when it is discovered that the magician does not exist. “It perfectly summarizes what the album is talking about.”says Paula. For Adri, they are her two cult films. “’The Neverending Story’ blew my mind. “When people’s imagination dies, the fantasy that exists in the world ends.”. According to her, he is not so crazy that you suddenly cross your city riding a white dragon… They definitely have the spirit of a girl, and that makes them authentic.

“We have been incredibly lucky to enter this very dangerous industry with good company”

“I am not a XoXo” or “San Peter” are another clear example of its strength and a “safe space” for the new generations. “If we help someone with all this, incredible (…) But the interesting thing is to show that you are also in a constant process: it is a conversation.” Even so, they are not considered references. “It is sad that women’s music or literature is seen as women’s when we also read and listen to men. It should not be seen so much as a reference, but rather normalize it. Let it be talked about regardless of gender.”

Topics such as self-esteem, healthy relationships and female empowerment occur between beats. “There is a lot more lack of visibility in this, because, of course, it would have helped me.” We conclude that “It’s music made by friends for friends.”, which is a very good summary of the concept. And since the more the merrier, joining forces with the group par excellence of current Spanish rock was the natural thing for the album: the Madrid night wanted to unite Ginebras with Pipiolas at karaoke and they immediately connected. “They have been the only people we have asked for advice, and they have hardly wanted to give it to us!”. Which? That they made and made and made music without stopping. “After that, it was drinking gin and having a great time at karaoke.” [risas]”. And the cocktail worked. “All the Hours” became an instant hit. “We have been incredibly lucky to enter this very dangerous industry in such good company, with Elefant Records with us as parents and Ginebras as older sisters.”

The journey towards their white dragon will become a reality at the Sala Paqui in Madrid, where they will present the album as part of Inverfest. “Starting from the basis of February 9, we are going to put on a good one… then we will see, but our intention is always to go live.” There is no God, that has become clear to us, but there is Pipiolas for a while.

“There is no God” cIt begins with “Prelude”; where the Pipiolas choose the animal, color and shape of water they would be, so at Mondo we have decided to end with our own Postlude:

If you were a movie, what would it be?

(Adri) Shakespeare’s “Love’s Labour’s Lost.”

(Paula) “Mamma Mia!” Musical intensity, beach, drama and friends.

A musical genre?

(Adri) Some genre of techno: lyrics are not needed to convey a sensation.

(Paula) The Spanish pop rock of the Madrid scene.

A song?

(Adri) “Dancing Queen” the Abba.

(Paula) “Bohemian Rhapsody” de Queen.

A cartoon?

(Adri) Something hooligan from “Adventure Time”.

(Paula) Lizzie McGuire’s drawing.

A street in Madrid?

(Adri) Príncipe Street. It has the two things that I like: theater and wine.

(Paula) Saint Vincent Ferrer I already tell you no! [risas]. A very isolated alley through which no one passes. No smell of pee.

A disc?

(Adri and Paula)“There is no God”Of course!

