Pirámide put “Carita” on their long-awaited debut

Pyramid It is the penultimate revelation of the very effervescent Andalusian quarry that also belongs to that very current current in our scene that tends to combine folklore and electronic music. After Mary of the Mercedes (adaptation of the couplet by Marifé de Triana) and earthenware painter (sevillanas corraleras) opt for their more festive and danceable side with story. The song revolves around a much-loved children’s character like “He-Man”, who has come back into fashion again in the form of multiple memes and digital jokes. As the group itself tells us, in the post-party dream state there are those who embrace and those who become violent. That’s why “This song shows the point of view of the plane that goes with the controls loose and that crosses the nebula of the hedonism of the rave, rejecting the aggressiveness of those who appear like a Russian tank with their deformed He-Man Faces”.