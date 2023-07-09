Pirates Rumbversions, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

From the ashes of groups like Muchachito Bombo Infierno, Kinky Beat or Ojos de Brujo arises this group of filibusters of rhythm, ready to make a dead man dance. Pirates Rumbversions They are in the news due to the series of videos that they have released with the intention of demonstrating that they are not the typical group of covers, nor is rumba their only path.

It is not usual for a cover band to appear on our website, but it is that Pirates Rumbversions They are not a combo of versions to use. Theirs is something else and they show it every time they go on stage with a single objective: to mess it up. For this reason, and because of the tradition of its members, we do not think twice when accepting the invitation to sit down with Manel Cabello (percussion and singer), Tito Carlos (keyboards) and Ramón Giménez (guitar) to chat, reeds through, of a project that does not stop growing and gaining followers for its rogue cause. The cause of the pirates who do not grant concessions when it comes to sifting, perverting and adapting classics of all stripes and conditions with the rumba as a guide. (Manel) “We don’t give a damn about the rumba and we don’t feel like defenders of the rumba. We are pirates and we use the rumba as an element to make this game of decontextualizing things like a Pink Floyd or Ben Gees song and, suddenly. when we turn it around, elements that are part of that music appear. Ingredients that were there, but more hidden and with our way of making them acquire another relief… Our goal is really for people to enjoy our show, without enjoying the rumba”.

“We are not going to invent anything, but we do want to have our own codes so that people immediately recognize us as Pirates”

It is clear then that Pirates Rumbversions They are not a tribute band, nor are they an orchestra for local festivals and festivals, and they could not be classified as a cover band because, although they are dedicated to adapting songs by others, they give it such a different dimension that they destroy all the parameters that support them. They are a musical shaker in which anything goes, capable of mixing Leño, Technotronic, Alaska, Radio Futura and Camilo Sesto in a psychotropic potpourri. Almost nothing. (Ramon Gimenez) “What we do is very punk in the sense that we break all the protocols, but at the same time everything sounds very good because we have the commitment as artists to give the best of ourselves… In addition to making it sound good, Tito Carlos is in charge of He is our musical director. He does not miss a “…

Pirates Rumbversions They’ve been on the road for six years. Six years since Manel Cabello, percussionist and drummer in groups like La Kinky Beat or Muchachito Bombo Infierno, started a project covering the Gypsy Kings that ended up becoming what is now known as Los Piratas Rumbversions, a combo in which he ended up accepting the challenge of singing, even though her specialty is to harangue the public to react and break that barrier that always imposes the shyness that we carry as standard. (Manel): “The only thing we want is to make the club have a good time and ‘that’s why there is a lot of provocation on my part, yes, always with total respect and affection, but it is true that we make people participate a lot in our show”. And, although Manel is the rogue spirit on which the group rests, he has known how to surround himself with the first swords of what was baptized in its day as the Barcelona Sound. Musicians of proven category such as those who accompany him today in this interview: Tito Carlos who also put his keys at the service of Muchachito and Ramón Giménez, guitarist and composer in Ojos de Brujo and Lenacay, but we must also remember those who were absent. We are talking about El Lere who, with his double bass, has also provided services to Bombo Infierno as well as Dry Martina or Flamingo Tours, or Francisco Guisado “El Rubio” electric guitarist in Color Humano, but also in Lenacay or accompanying Tori Sparks.

Extensive baggage that they bear under their backs and that they have put at the service of the Pirate cause. A cause that wants at all costs to break the barriers of prejudice and enter other circuits that go beyond the local festival and the festival. (Manel) “What we would like is to be able to do gigs at festivals and break that typecasting we have. And it’s that deep down they typecast you either as an orchestra or as a cover band or as a tribute band and we’re not really anything like that.” all of that. In the end, what we do is take the hits that we perverts like and we try to make people have a good time. That’s why we would like to be able to occupy spaces that, due to a matter of style, are very difficult to occupy. ”. A commendable objective for which they have established the strategy of editing a series of videos that they have slyly dubbed the “Corsair Desk” due to the similarity in approach they have with the famous Tiny Desk. (Uncle Carlos) “Right now we are in the middle of the investigation process and at the moment we are presenting these videos in which there is no pose, there is no playback, it is a sequence shot in which we seek proximity and authenticity of what we do. And, if we find a way to maintain that coherence and that this conductive thread does not break, we do not rule out making an album “. Just like they do not rule out composing their own songs while maintaining, yes, the spirit of the group (Manel) : “We don’t like labels, we respect them, but we don’t like them because for us anything goes and we want people to have a good time and we also want to surprise. We are not going to invent anything, but we do want to have our own codes so that people immediately recognize us as Pirates”.

The Pirate concerts this summer are:

Julio

15 Llavaneres Major Festival (Padel Llavaneres)

August

5 Mas Boquera Festival (Tarragona)

6 Poble Espanyol – with the collaboration of Carles Mestre (Azucarillo Kings)

20 Poble Espanyol- with the collaboration of Vergüenza Ajena

25 Miranda de Ebro

September

2 Bosques Major Festival (Tarragona)

3 Poble Espanyol – End of Rumba Vespers

16 Tarragona Major Festival (Santa Tecla)

