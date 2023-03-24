With all these names the poster of the South Pyreneesin which they will also go on stage at Lanuza Dubioza Kolektiv, Eskorzo, Kraftwerk, Luz Casal y valeria castro.

Salif Keita y GRANDFATHER! join the programming South Pyrenees on Saturday 22, while Alborosie & Shengen Clan will perform on July 28, being the last names that have joined the cartel of South Pyreneesthus being closed all the programming of the thirtieth anniversary of the International Festival of Cultureswhich this year is held from July 7 to 29.

Tickets for these concerts can already be obtained on the website of South Pyrenees y See Ticketsas well as those of the rest of the artists confirmed as Rubén Blades, Bomba Estéreo, Luz Casal, Rozalén o Ludovico Einaudi, being exhausted already those of the second weekend. Also, about to hang the sold out are also the tickets for Rosalen y Ludovico Einaudi.

Complete poster of the South Pyrenees 2023

Friday July 7: Bomba Estéreo, Muerdo, Dj Lord Sassafras

Saturday July 8: Rubén Blades, La Santa Cecilia, Dj Lord Sassafras

Sunday July 9: La Pegatina, Chef’Special, Dj Lord Sassafras

Thursday, July 13: Los Chikos del Maiz, Rapsusklei, R de Rumba

Friday July 14: Love of Lesbian, Knowing Russia, Beautiful Women and Strong Djs

Saturday July 15: Xavier Rudd, Guitarricadelafuente, Beautiful Women and Strong Djs

Sunday July 16: Ludovico Einaudi

Thursday 20 July: Dubious Collective, Escorzo, Mr. Hanger

Friday July 21: Kraftwerk

Saturday July 22: Salif Keita and KOKOKO!

Sunday, July 23: Luz Casal, Valeria Castro

Thursday, July 27: Rozalén, Silvana Estrada, Mr. Pendejo

Friday July 28: Alborosie & Shengen Clan, Jahsta, Mr. Pendejo

Saturday, July 29: ZAZ, Luisa Sobral, Face Down Ass Up SoundSystem