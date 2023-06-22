Pivo Ilona Maska | Magazine

How does Ilona Mask’s beer taste and how much does it cost? Don’t forget to take a good look at the bottle design, it’s amazing!

Tesla, the electric car company Ilona Mask, presented a new product – an exclusive beer in designer bottles inspired by the upcoming model of the Tesla car “Cybertruck”. The beer named “GigaBier” was originally scheduled to be unveiled in October 2021 at the opening of the “Gigafactory,” Tesla’s Berlin car factory. The opening was delayed by more than 260 days (due to environmental activists and problems with permits), which also delayed the promotion of the beer itself.

“Tesla GigaBier is designed to mimic the shape of the Cybertruck while honoring the 500-year tradition of German Reinheitsgebot brewing. Enjoy this limited edition pilsner-style beer brewed in Berlin, with our exclusive Cyberhops variety and notes of citrus, bergamot and sweet fruit,” Tesla said. .

The limited-edition luxury beer comes in a three-bottle package with an attractive design inspired by the shape of the Tesla Cybertruck, a multi-purpose electric vehicle with sharp lines that should go into production at the end of this year.

A pack of three bottles (330 ml each) costs 89 euros, and for now the beer is only available in Europe on Tesla’s website.

