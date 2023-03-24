Home World Pixi about Strahinja Eraković | Sport
World

Pixi about Strahinja Eraković | Sport

by admin
Pixi about Strahinja Eraković | Sport

Dragan Stojković Pixi praised the young stopper after Serbia’s victory

Source: MN Press

A young hitchhiker Strahinja Erakovic satisfied Serbian coach Dragan Stojković Pixi with his performance in win against Lithuania 2:0, in which the promising defender played for the first time from the first minute of the match. “I’m happy that we didn’t concede a goal, it instills confidence in the team because they know they can play like that. Eraković is fantastic, without mistakes, very experienced considering his age. Kudos to the other players as well, we were better, maybe someone else could have goal, but that’s unimportant,” Stojković said after the match to TV Arena Sport.

Eraković was born in early 2001, and in the duel against Lithuania he played his third match for the national team. Previously, coach Stojković used it in a match against Norway in the League of Nations in Belgrade last June, as well as in a friendly match against Bahrain in November, before the World Cup. Eraković was part of the Serbian team at the World Cup, but he watched all the matches from the bench.

Source: MN Press

Both before and after the World Cup, he was one of the most reliable players in the Crvena Zvezda jersey and imposed himself on the coach, who will surely count on him in the upcoming matches – maybe as early as Monday against Montenegro in Podgorica. It will be a very important match on the way to the European Championship, especially because the Montenegrins “opened” the qualifiers on Friday. with a victory against Bulgaria in guests.

See also  Analysis of British tax increase and spending cut to pressure inflation: unsolved fundamental problems | Budget | British economy

You may also like

Ukraine, alarm for Zaporizhzhia: there is a risk...

Media touts ADL report that equates anti-Zionism with...

Las Ninyas del Corro claim old school rap...

Trump returns to the attack: “death and destruction”...

Dante Exum dunk against Olympiakos father played with...

Florida teacher fired for showing Michelangelo’s David to...

The UN Security Council holds a public meeting...

New tram lines in Palermo, only one offer...

Russia, who is Elvira Vikhareva: Putin’s opponent poisoned...

Pixi about Strahinja Eraković | Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy