Dragan Stojković Piksi praised the young stopper after Serbia’s victory

The young stopper Strahinja Eraković satisfied the coach of Serbia Dragan Stojković Pixi with his performance in the victory against Lithuania 2:0, in which the perspective defender played for the first time from the first minute of the match.

“I’m happy that we didn’t concede a goal, it instills confidence in the team because they know they can play like that. Eraković is fantastic, without mistakes, very experienced considering his age. Kudos to the other players as well, we were better, maybe someone else could have goal, but that’s unimportant,” Stojković told TV Arena Sport after the match.

Eraković was born in early 2001, and in the duel against Lithuania he played his third match for the national team. Previously, coach Stojković used it in a match against Norway in the League of Nations in Belgrade last June, as well as in a friendly match against Bahrain in November, before the World Cup. Eraković was part of the Serbian team at the World Cup, but he watched all the matches from the bench.

Both before and after the World Cup, he was one of the most reliable players in the Crvena Zvezda jersey and imposed himself on the coach, who will surely count on him in the upcoming matches – perhaps as early as Monday against Montenegro in Podgorica. It will be a very important game on the way to the European Championship, especially because the Montenegrins “opened” the qualifiers on Friday by winning against Bulgaria away from home.

