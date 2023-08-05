PIXI RETURNED TO THE “OTHER HOUSE” Announced on Instagram: It’s always special… | Sports

An emotional moment for the coach of Serbia

Serbian coach Dragan Stojković Pixi visited the match of Nagoya Grampus on Saturday, the club where he became a playing legend in the 1990s and who he later led as a coach to the historic title of the champion of Japan. At the stadium where “Ale Pixi” could often be heard during his playing days, Stojković was once again warmly welcomed. Check out:

“It’s always special to be back with my Nagoya family. Thank you!”, wrote the coach of Serbia, who spent 12 years in Japan. As a football player seven times, from 1994 to 2001, and as a coach five times – from the time he left the presidency of Red Star in 2008, until 2013. In that city, he was also named the best coach in Japan.

