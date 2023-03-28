Home World Pixie about Filip Kostić left angry because he was not the captain of the national team | Sport
Pixie about Filip Kostić left angry because he was not the captain of the national team

Pixie about Filip Kostić left angry because he was not the captain of the national team

The Serbian coach was surprised by the question in Podgorica

Izvor: TV Arena sport Premium/Screenshot

Dragan Stojković Pixi he was surprised afterwards Serbia’s victory against Montenegro with the question he received at the conference – did Filip Kostić leave the team before the trip to Podgorica because he was dissatisfied? Asked if the Serbian winger went back to the club because he didn’t get the captain’s armband against Lithuania, Pixi was amazed:

“It’s the first time I’ve really heard that, I’ll talk to him when he comes to explain to me, if it’s true. But that’s completely irrelevant, don’t make such things… The captain leaves or it happens, Tadić, Mitrović… The first one who is the closest one takes the tape. At least it doesn’t mean anything to me. But fine, we’ll give it to Kostić, if he cares that much. No problem. Very happy.”

Kostić left the team before the flight to Podgorica with an explanation that it is a violation and until the press conference it was not speculated (at least publicly) that there was dissatisfaction in Stojković’s team. Judging by his words, that issue will be dealt with quickly and will certainly not leave a smoldering problem, which has not happened since he was a selector.

Read it what Pixie said about the match in which Serbia won three more important points in the fight for qualification to the 2024 European Championship.

