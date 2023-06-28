Home » Pizza on the wall in Pompeii archeology | Magazine
In the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, archaeologists have found a picture showing a piece of bread that could be a kind of precursor to the famous Italian pizza, the BBC reports.

“A flattened piece of bread on a 2,000-year-old fresco is probably the ancient ancestor of pizza,” the Italian Ministry of Culture announced.

Because the classic ingredients are missing, technically the ancient “specialty” can’t be called pizza.

The fresco was discovered in the hall of a house located right next to the bakery and was found during recent excavations in Pompeii, in southern Italy.

Archaeologists believe that this bread or flatbread, which is painted next to a wine goblet, was probably consumed with fruits such as pomegranates, dates or seasoned with spices and a type of pesto sauce.

Director of the Pompeii Archaeological Center Gabriel Zuhtrigel said it showed the contrast between a “thrifty and simple meal” and the “luxury of silver platters”.

He said that this can be seen as a confirmation that pizza was born as a dish for the poor in the south of Italy, and now it has conquered the world and is served in the best restaurants.


In the announcement of the Ministry of Culture, it is stated that next to the oven, the skeletal remains of three people were also found.

The eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD literally buried Pompeii under a pile of ashes and somehow preserved (conserved) the city and its inhabitants in time. This site has been a rich source for archaeologists since its discovery in the 16th century.

Pompeii is located about 23 kilometers from Naples, the city that is considered the birthplace of Italian pizza, which is under the protection of UNESCO.

