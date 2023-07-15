Pizzaballa Visits Devastated Catholic Parish in Jerusalem After Anti-Riot Military Operation

Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pizzaballa, Visits Areas Damaged by Israeli Military Operation

Following Israel’s recent anti-riot military operation, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pizzaballa, visited the areas that were under attack, including the severely damaged Catholic parish. The patriarch expressed his solidarity with the people who suffered during the violence, commending their resilience and refusal to allow their dignity to be destroyed.

In an interview with Vatican News Network, Pizzaballa emphasized that the Church stands firmly against violence in all its forms. “As a Church, we have no army, no weapons; we do not believe in violence and are against any form of violence,” he stated.

During his visit to the Jenin refugee camp, which was targeted in the recent attacks, the patriarch showed support for the dignity and freedom of the Palestinians. The Israeli army’s anti-violence measures resulted in the loss of twelve lives, injuries to dozens, and the displacement of 500 families.

The Holy Land Christian Media Center reported that the patriarch witnessed the suffering faced by the residents due to the occupation. However, he also observed their unwavering determination to remain in their homes and resist oppression. Their refusal to submit to despair and their resilience in protecting their dignity impressed the patriarch.

Pizzaballa held meetings with representatives of civil and government authorities in Jenin, expressing his willingness to collaborate with them on projects that ensure a dignified life for local families. Recognizing the need for peace, he reiterated that there is still hope and emphasized the importance of finding a reasonable resolution that benefits all parties involved.

The patriarch’s visit also included the heavily damaged Catholic parish, where shops were burned and buildings were destroyed. Additionally, a public hospital in the area suffered severe damage during the attacks.

