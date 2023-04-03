Monza, 2 April 2023 – PizzAut, the pizzeria where autistic people work, opens a Monza its second headquarters after that of Cassina de’ Pecchi. Also at the opening the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella.

Andrea, pizza maker-musician, it sounds the Ode to Joy with the violin and Sergio Mattarella listens and is moved. It is the welcome prepared by the brigade of Nico Acampora for ribbon cutting PizzAut 2, a Monza. A highly emotional moment after the ovation of the Brianza people behind the barriers at the arrival of the presidential procession. “Bravissimo”, Mattarella applauds and thanks the artist who called him “Your majesty” before starting, “I hope to do well for you”, added the boy.

PizzAut waiter plays the Ode to Joy for Mattarella

To hold the ribbon cut immediately after the musical interlude by the founder, Beatrice Tassone, the first autistic girl who will work in the new restaurant at the former Philips, on secondment from Coop Lombardia who hired her. And it is precisely on this point that Acampora concentrates: “Today for lunch we have many businesses that have understood and supported our project and who are starting to hire autistic young people thanks to the contamination with PizzAut”.

PizzAut in Monza, ribbon cutting and blessing

The auxiliary bishop of Milan Luca Raimondi he imparted the blessing: “PizzAut is a project that has shown how the fragility of individuals can become wealth for society”. The message on Autism Awareness Day is clear; “the right to work must be a right for everyone”.

The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, during lunch, has greeted the singer Elio of the Elio group and the tense stories and his son Dante, born in 2009 and with autistic syndrome. The three chatted for a bit, then Elio, turning to Mattarella, said to him: ‘President, he did a great thing to be here today’ ‘. Noting then that Dante was wearing a Pokémon sweatshirt, the Head of State told him: ”Pikachu, excellent choice Dante”. Taking the floor into the microphone, Dante then expressed his joy at the opening of the new PizzAut office in Monza: “I want to work here because this is my only future. Finally another home here in Monza. I’m autistic and I’m proud of it.”

Mattarella greets Elio’s son and tense stories at the inauguration of PizzAut (Ansa)

“This is a place not only of example but of normality, because you work like everyone else does. Each person has his own way of expressing himself, of realizing himself, of experiencing a sensitivity, no one is the same as another so it means that everyone must have the opportunity to be able to express and realize themselves’”, he said the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, Frspeaking to the guys from PizzAut and to the founder Nico Acampora, at the end of the lunch ‘”I would like to thank Nico Acampora – said the Head of State – because what he dreamed and intuited he created while everyone considered it impossible and far-fetched, however now it is reality”. Nico Acampora, continued Mattarella ”he created all of this, he gave you the possibility to express yourself, to realize yourself, to experience a sensitivity, and you proved to be excellent. And it is a sincere gratitude that I intend to express not only to Nico but also to those who helped him and to you who have demonstrated what it means to commit oneself and work together and show solidarity”.

“Mattarella one of us”. That’s the sentence you read on the apron donated by the PizzAut guys to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. The sentence, written even on the tricolor cake, it was appreciated by the Head of State who thanked. “‘I’m one of you’ – said Mattarella -: for me this is a compliment because I’m one of you, thank you”.