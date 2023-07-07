PJ Harvey, crítica de su disco I Inside The Old Year Dying (2023)

Transit is not new: from the exterior to the interior. In his case, from the history of his country and the breaking latest news of international conflicts – backbones of his last two albums – to the transition from his childhood to his adolescence in the rural environment of Dorset, the same one in which he grew up. . But the result does have something (or a lot, depending on how you look at it) of that allergy that PJ Harvey It has almost always had to repeat itself. Here’s a little bit of each of the PCs we’ve met so far, right. “The Nether-edge” would not be out of place in “Is This Desire?” (1998) and “Autumn Term” would not make it in “To Bring You My Love”(nineteen ninety five). But stop counting. Its sound and (above all) its lyrics sound so renewed from introspection that it is not difficult to draw parallels with the most solipsistic versions of Björk or Kate Bush: the irresolvable Gordian knot that has gripped her career in the last six years has become a tenth album that inhabits its own and non-transferable dimension.

Poetic, pastoral, disturbing, plagued by a very particular mysticism and mythology, perhaps influenced by the atmospheres of his work for soundtracks for television series and surely imbued with the spirit of “Eagle” (2022), the book of poems that he published last year. Is it essential to have read it to enjoy it? “I Inside The Old Year Dying” (2023)? Absolutely. Not even with his slang. It is a bubble, a work with its own ecosystem, access to which requires the knowledge of some previous passwords, but it is not impenetrable either.

Repeat your old bodyguard: John Parish and Flood. The sound is spartan yet captivating, murky yet captivating, serene yet obsessive. Samples, loops, interference, field recordings, subtle guitars that rarely tear up the melodies with electricity (it hardly happens in the first part of the title track) and percussion that does not explode into a martial rhythm until the end, with the seething “A Noiseless Noise”. The specter of Elvis – one of Nick Cave’s old obsessions, I have always thought of him as his male nemesis – looms over the texts of the bewitching “Lwonesome Tonight” and also around the prodigious pagan mass on a minimalist mattress that is “All Souls”.

Polly Jean sings as she almost never has, making the most of her semi-falsetto, knowing that each vocal inflection will radiate meaning, aware that if she doesn’t renew her expressive corpus, she’d better dedicate herself to something else. She demanding as she has always been with herself. It is folk of the 21st century. The folk of her. An art that he masters perfectly and does not admit of replicas, neither from the respect of the imitator nor from the irreverence of the competitor.

I Inside the Old Year Dying de PJ Harvey

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

