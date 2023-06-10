Home » PJ Harvey premieres the song that gives its name to his new work
PJ Harvey premieres the song that gives its name to his new work

The publication of the song “I Inside Ihe Old I Dying”, which will form part of and give title to his fourth album, brings with it a animated video clip courtesy of Christopher Leon y Joaquin Cook. Both, in charge of the direction, have synthesized the content of the production as “an ephemeral narrative about love, death and resurrection”. Also, immediately afterwards, PJ Harvey announced the itinerary of a tour focused on the United Kingdom that, for the moment, will not go through Spain.

As the singer has declared: “the production of this song took us five weeks of work to capture the ethereal and melancholic energy that I was looking for. It was not until John Parish modified the guitar patterns that we found the ideal way to record the single together to the presence of Flood at the controls.The result, especially lyrically, projects a longing for the figure of a savior who anticipates the arrival of love and transformation, as well as the intention of passing from one state to another: as a child to adult, from life to death and the eternal”.

“I Inside The Old Year Dying” will come out July 7thseven years after his last project titled “The Hope Six Demolition Project”.

