Home » PJ Harvey Releases Trailer “A Child’s Question, August”
World

PJ Harvey Releases Trailer “A Child’s Question, August”

by admin
PJ Harvey Releases Trailer “A Child’s Question, August”

Seven years after their ninth album, “The Hope Six Demolition Project”singer, songwriter and poet PJ Harvey has announced his return to the music scene with a tenth album that will be titled “I Inside The Old Year Dying”which will see the light July 7th via Partisan Records.

To shape this new album, Harvey has reunited with his former collaborators John Parish y Flood. In this regard, Harvey notes: “I was recently in the studio with John Parish and Flood, my closest musical partners for almost thirty years. This is a celebration of your masterful work with me. I am very grateful. Thank you John. Thank you Flood. I love you to both”.

In announcing this new project in her musical career, the singer has also shared a playlist that can be found on her Spotify account under the name: “PJ Harvey, John Parish And Flood”with just over thirty-nine minutes and eleven songs in which we can find “To Bring You My Love”, “I Think I’m A Mother”, “Dear Darkness”, “Written On The Forehead” and “The Orange Monkey”,

See also  The Amazon Bestseller "STOP WATCHING FUCKING TV SHOWS!"

You may also like

Crazy offer from LIDL: this one is really...

Iliad wants Vodafone, new rumors about the possible...

Nuncio to Hungary on Pope’s visit to Hungary...

Khartoum, destroyed – The Post

Former Fugees rapper found guilty of spying for...

Requests to remove Italian UN rapporteur on Palestine,...

King Charles III, here is the coronation dress-code

Elly Schlein, the trench coat of two worlds...

New leaks: the US spied on the German...

SGAE presents the exhibition “Times of rock!”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy