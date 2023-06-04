Placards with greetings and balloons for Navalny’s birthday: over 90 protesters arrested in Russia

They protested in support of political prisoners on the birthday of Aleksey Navalny who turns 47 today. Putin’s opponent, sentenced to nine years on a controversial fraud charge, is in solitary confinement in the IK-6 penal colony in the Vladimir region. Among the gali arrested there are also four under 18s. Only in Moscow, on Pushkin Square, there were twenty arrests. Even a woman who was holding it a red greeting balloon and a man who had a sheet with a greeting card. Also on Red Square, another woman was arrested holding a sign with the inscription: “Freedom for political prisoners” and a drawing by a cake with lit candles. In Novosibirk and Bezenchuk other similar arrests. On this occasion, the opponent thanks all those he has met in his life, the good and the bad “because meeting them has taught me something”, but above all all the political prisoners in Russia, Belarus and other countries. “Many of them have been through much tougher times than mine. I always think about them.”

“For birthdays you have to be honest with yourself and I asked myself this question: Am I really in high spirits or do I force myself to be like this? My answer is that I really do“, he said in a message, specifying that he was in a punishment cell for the sixteenth time. Supporters of him claim that the authorities are trying to destroy him psychologically by regularly sending him to these cells for several days with drastic living conditions. “Obviously I wish I wasn’t waking up in this hole, but having breakfast with my family, giving my kids a kiss on the cheek, opening my presents and saying ‘Wow, this is just what I’ve been dreaming of,'” she wrote. “But that’s life: social progress and a better future can only be achieved if a certain number of people are willing to pay a price,” he added. But “vThere will come a day when speaking the truth and fighting for justice in Russia will become commonplace and harmless. My plan, in the last year, was not to become angry and embittered, to maintain a relaxed attitude, otherwise it would have been the beginning of my defeat”, he finally explained, thanking his supporters and greeting all “political prisoners”. in the world.

Alexei Navalny, who turns 47 today, should soon be tried in a new investigation for “extremism” where he risks another 35 years in prison. Jailed since January 2021, upon his return to Russia after recovering from a serious poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin, Navalny believes this new court case is a way to keep him in prison for life.