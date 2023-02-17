Florence, 16 February 2023 – Two churches and a museum are on the podium of the ranking of2022 edition ‘Places of the heart’, the largest spontaneous census of the Italian cultural and landscape heritage which closed with over 1.5 million votes collected for over 38,800 places. The initiative of Fai and Intesa Sanpaolo aims to recover and restore the most loved places (churches, museums, historic buildings, industrial archeology, rivers and so on), thanks to an economic contribution offered. From 2004 to today, they are 139 places recovered, and returned usable to all. Nationally, with over 52,000 votes in the province of Lecce, first place in 2022 is the Museo dei Samari in the Gallipoli Park, second in Campobasso with the Museum of Mysteries, third with the church of San Giacomo della Vittoria, in Alessandria.

It has arrived in the Tuscany region 43 esima the Church of San Miniato in Calamecca, in the province of Pistoia, with 6,848 total votes. Followed by 53rd place the castle and the park of Sammezzano, in Reggello, in the province of Florence, which received 5,161 votes. In third place for Tuscany and 55esimo national, theMadonna del Vivaio Oratory of Scarperia and San Piero, with 4,997 votes. Follow the village of Lucignanoin Arezzo, in 104th place in the general classification, with 3,078 votes, while in 170th place Villa Chigi Saracini in Castelnuovo Berardenga (Siena), with 1,222 total votes. The church of San Miniato di Calamecca, which arrived first in the region, is today in very serious conditions static: showy cracks, due to a subsidence of the ground in the south-western corner have caused a transversal movement that puts the entire structure at risk. The roofs, ruined by water infiltration, reveal an extremely precarious situation, aggravated by the detachment of plaster in the false ceilings of the lateral naves. At the moment the church is closed to the public because it is considered dangerous. The intervention project for the safety and restoration is already ready and approved by the Superintendence.

It took first place in the Umbria region and the 18th at national level the project “The path of the Olive trees”, for the olive band Assisi-Spoleto in Trevi, in the province of Perugia. There were 12,738 total votes. It is an Apennine piedmont landscape of over 40 kilometres, which today is among the main olive-growing areas of Umbria. The project “I Sentieri nella Fascia Olivata” aims at promoting the Assisi-Spoleto olive grove through the digital mapping of a path that crosses it connecting cities, towns, landscapes, the cataloging and protection of the present historical, artistic and environmental heritage, the strengthening and valorisation of the territory and the tourism promotion linked to the discovery of oil. In second place in Umbria and al 50esimo the village of is placed in the national ranking Beach, in the province of Perugia, with 5,303 total votes. They follow the Sanctuary of Santa Chiara of Montefalcobuilt in 1615 and designed by the Perugian architect Valentino Martelli, in the 80th place, the village of Cholestradapart of the municipality of Perugia, in 97th place, with 3,310 votes, and in 163rd place the Orvieto cathedralwith 1,332 votes.

The first ‘place of the heart’ in the region is the Basilica dei Fieschi in Cogorno, in the province of Genoa, which ranks sixth in the general classification. There are, however, also i La Spezia jewels. Al 171st placewith 1,220 votes, we find Reggimontia small village in the municipality of Bonassola, 359 meters above sea level, therefore thePalmaria Island in Portovenere, in 205th place and 776 total votes, and, in 267th, with 441 votes, the forest and the beach of the Francesca village in Bonassola. The village of Tellaro and the castle of Lerici conquer respectively the 350th and 351st place, the village of Monesteroli arrives at the 375th.