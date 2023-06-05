Home » PLAGUE, UNTORS AND CURES
PLAGUE, UNTORS AND CURES

Few of us know what conditions our country has been reduced to and how they continue to torture and rape it, destined for ever more calamitous outcomes. Only the populations involved and affected are affected – and they include causes, effects, those responsible – who, when they can, protest and revolt.

The documentary film Italy at the time of the plague
is a journey by the author, Fulvio Grimaldi, from one end of Italy to the other, to discover and denounce the wounds and crimes inflicted on the territory and lives. It is an Italy set up by a gang of profiteers, often at the service of larger and more powerful gangs, to serve as a laboratory for a denatured, uglier, mute society destined to become a platform for ever more ferocious war attacks. An Italy-target for anyone wishing to react to the aggressions we are forced into. But also an Italy that knows how to respond, mobilize, claim health, freedom, peace, integrity, sovereignty.

