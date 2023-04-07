A month ago, the infrastructural interventions envisaged by the National Strategy for Ultra Broadband were launched, financed 70% by funds from the PNRR and 30% by investments from the TIM Group

In the areas envisaged by the TIM tender, in synergy with Fibercop, it will cable over 3,750 new housekeepers with ultrabroadband connections

With the opening of the first construction sites, ad Avezzanthe (AQ) the cabling interventions of the TIM Group in the context of Italy Plan 1 Giga to bring ultra-broadband connections to over 3,750 civic located in the areas of the municipal territory covered by the tender. The initiative is part of the national strategy for ultra-broadband and is financed for 70% by funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and for the remaining 30% by investments by the TIM Group.

The Grouping TIM-FiberCop in fact, it was awarded 7 of the 15 lots put out to tender by Infratel Italia as part of the Italy Plan 1 Gigafor a value of over 1.6 billion euros in financing, to which are added approximately 700 million in direct investment.



The goal is to guarantee by 2026, thanks to the laying of optical fiber in the access network, a connection speed of at least 1 Gigabit/s in download and 200 Megabit/s in upload. Avezzano is one of the municipalities involved in this vast program which, overall, involves 10 regions (Piedmont, Val d’Aosta, Liguria, Abruzzo, Molise, Sardinia, Umbria, Marche, Calabria and Basilicata) plus the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano.

FiberCop thus continues its path to create an ultrabroadband network throughout the country: already today it guarantees coverage of over 94% of fixed lines through FTTC and FTTH technologies and will continue to develop FTTH coverage, with connection speeds of up to 10 Gigabit , with the aim of reaching around 60% of the real estate units on a national basis.

“Indispensable works for a modern city, which are carried out thanks to a significant investment – declares the Mayor of Avezzano John DiPangrazio -. Digital is not just a tool, but the new world in which we are all inserted. This is why Avezzano must rush towards a digital transition that favors growth and facilitates the use of new technologies”.