Plane crash in Alaska, 2 helicopters crash: 3 pilots dead

Tragedy in Alaska. Three US Army pilots have died after two Apache attack helicopters crashed in Alaska after returning from a training flight. One survivor was taken to hospital. Involved in the Fort Wainwright Apache helicopter crash, crashed near Healy. It is not clear what caused the tragedy, the second accident involving Apache helicopters in Alaska since the beginning of the year.

In February, two servicemen were injured when the plane they were on crashed in southern Alaska.

