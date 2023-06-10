Plane crash in Colombia, four children found alive in the jungle after 40 days

Listen to the audio version of the article

Four children who survived a plane crash on May 1 in the Guaviare forest in the Caquetà department in Colombia were found alive. This was reported by the newspaper El Tiempo, defining the discovery “a miracle”.

The mother and two pilots died in the accident

“We found them all alive,” the military told the national government. The four little brothers – aged 13, 9, 4 years and 11 months – survived a plane crash in which three people died (two pilots and the children’s mother). Rescuers had found clues from the children in the forest, including traces of a leaf hut and recent shoe prints.

Defense Minister: it’s a miracle



«From Operation Hope to Operation Miracle. Many congratulations to the military forces and to those who have not lost hope and worked day and night to make the miracle possible». So reacted the defense minister, Ivan Velasquez from his Twitter profile. The four children who survived the plane crash and forty days alone in the jungle arrived at the unified command post in nearby San Jose Guaviare, where medical personnel assessed their conditions, before being transferred to Bogotá. The brothers, indigenous Huitoto, were identified as Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy, aged 13, Soleiny Jacobombaire Mucutuy, aged 9, Tien Noriel Ronoque Mucutuy, aged 4, and Cristin Neriman Ranoque Mucutuy, aged 1.

The 4 children found in the forest arrived in Bogota



The four children of the Huitoto ethnic group, who for over a month wandered in the Colombian forest, traveled from San Joseé del Guaviare to the capital aboard an army aircraft after the plane crash on May 1, together with their father , one of their grandparents and other family members. In the air base, reports the newspaper El Tiempo, four ambulances were waiting for them, in which they were transferred to the military hospital in Bogota where medical checks and the process of hydration and nutrition will continue.