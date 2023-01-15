«A once-in-a-lifetime adventure, with our gaze turned to the majestic peaks of Annapurna, we set off on a magnificent trek among thermal springs, spectacular waterfalls, glacial rivers»: the advertising of travel sites thus describes the route chosen by thousands of tourists every year that leaves from Pokhara, the Nepalese city where the plane that crashed in Nepal with 72 people on board was headed. Pokhara is the second largest city in Nepal (about 200,000 inhabitants), is located at an altitude of 800 meters in the center of the small country squeezed between China and India, and is a well-known tourist resort sought after above all by trekking enthusiasts, but also a of meditation, at the foot of the Himalayan range and in the middle of placid lakes. No chaotic traffic and smog as in the capital Katmandu, but a peaceful coming and going of hikers strolling along the streets along Lake Phewa.

Every day, especially from November to February, there are numerous flights arriving and departing from the international airport, which is also a strategic link for flying to Jomson, in the Mustang valley. Pokhara is considered a ‘jewel’ for its suggestive landscape and natural beauty: the triangular figure of Machapuchare, the only unclimbed mountain in Nepal, looms over the city as it is forbidden to climb it. Behind you can see the Annapurna and Dhaulagiri ranges, two ‘8000m peaks’ which are the destination of the strongest mountaineers from all over the world. But also from a cultural point of view, the city boasts some pearls, such as the white stupa for World Peace, which was donated by the Japanese, and the Barahi temple, on the Ratna Mandir islet in the middle of the lake, considered the most important in the city. Also in Pokhara is the International Mountain Museum (Imm), inaugurated in 2004, which collects memorabilia on the history of Himalayan mountaineering and on the life of mountain people: it welcomes over 100,000 visitors every year.

The town is considered the homeland of mountain sports, especially rafting, paragliding and kayaking. The most popular area is undoubtedly the Lakeside, on the shore of the lake, where there are restaurants, hotels, libraries, souvenir shops and travel agencies that organize treks in the Annapurna and Mustang valleys. It used to be an important stop on the trade route between China and India. Until the 1970s it remained off the tourist track, then the construction of the road (Prithvi Highway) made it accessible. The first to appreciate its tranquility were the hippies, who chose it for its mild climate, while since the 1980s it has become the main trekking center in Nepal.