Six people have died after a plane crashed in a field near an airport in the city of Murrieta, California. When help arrived, the plane, a Cessna C550 business jet, was engulfed in flames along with around 4,000 square meters of vegetation. The flight originally departed from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. The six on board were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been disclosed.

