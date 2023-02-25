Home World Plane crashes in Nepal, a pilot shuts down both engines by mistake
Plane crashes in Nepal, a pilot shuts down both engines by mistake

by admin
More than a month after the accident, which occurred on January 15, investigations have revealed the cause of the crash of a Yeti Airline ATR 72-500. A trivial mistake, made by the more experienced of the plane’s two pilots that cost the lives of 72 people, is the motivation behind the crash. According to investigations, the man it would have confused the control leversactivating the one that shut down both of the aircraft’s engines.

Yeti Airlines’ ATR 72-500 had taken off shortly after 10.30 local time from Kathmandu, and was bound for Pokhara airport, but one minute before landing the plane crashed leaving no escape for the 68 passengers and 4 crew members. Flying the aircraft was Anju Khatiwada, with the more experienced Kamal Kc alongside him to monitor the flight.

At 10.51 the landing maneuver begins with the black boxes which, a few minutes later, register a sudden reduction in engine power. The two pilots consult the manuals to understand what is happening, the controls pass to Kamal Kc, but at 10.57 and 24 seconds, the fate of the flight is now sealed, the plane veers suddenly and after six seconds it crashes, the two black boxes they cease their recording at 10.57 and 33 seconds and at 10.57 and 34 seconds.

