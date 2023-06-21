Planes, buoys, ROVs and ships with hyperbaric chambers: this is how the Titan submarine is being searched

To understand the enterprise you are attempting, you need to start from a fact: the beaten area is more 25,900 square kilometers of sea, larger than the Connecticut. It’s not searches they are involving the best of technologies available in the world, both in the military and civilian fields. It’s not like looking for a needle in a haystack, but it’s close. There US Coast Guardil PentagonCanadian military and various private vehicles – some specialized in laying pipes and cables at great depths – are exploring inch by inch, from the air and by sea, the area around the point where traces of the Titanthe submarine with 5 people on board that headed into the depths of theAtlantic Ocean towards the wreck of the steamer Titanic sunk over a century ago. But which ones technologies are they available to trace the submarine and possibly try to bring it back to the surface before the oxygen available to the passengers runs out?

There are on the field planes Americans and Canadians for aerial reconnaissance, including three C-130. But the searches have already moved underwater since Tuesday, thanks to some commercial ships brought together in the area. Among these also the Deep Energy, flying the flag of the Bahamas, specialized in laying pipes and cables at depths of up to 3,000 metres. The owners, TechnipFMC – operating from the UK and the US – reported to Bbc that the vessel has reached the site to contribute to underwater searches. Deep Energy carries two remote controlled vehicles (Rov), which can go down to 3 thousand meters. These are unmanned submersibles, operated from a control room on the mother ship, tethered by 1,000-meter-long cables.

The planes, including a P8 Poseidon equipped with underwater detection, they are scoured from above also with the help of boe sound dropped in the Atlantic, able to “listen” – through an instrument lowered to about a thousand meters of depth connected with a cable to the buoy on the surface – any noises down to depths compatible with the ocean floor at that point and capable of retransmitting them. The same tools, defined by passive listeningare also used by military forces to hunt down ‘enemy’ submarines. That’s right we came to hope for the “touches” every 30 minutes warned in the past few hours, a search which, however, has given negative results at the moment. If and when rescuers have a certainty of the Titan’s location, it will be time to bring the remote controlled ROVs into action. The remotely guided vehicles would be lowered and, upon arriving at the submarine, would be able to dock with it.

At that point it would startrecovery operation, which can follow two paths. Complicated, it should be specified. Last year, a US plane crashed in South China Sea at a depth of over 3,700 meters it was brought to the surface thanks to a latest generation Rov which basically harnessed the aircraft connecting it to a lifting hook attached to a gru present on a rescue vessel. The alternative is to try hooking up and ascending through the Rovs themselves. Returning to the surface is extremely complicated not only from a technical point of view but also due to the risks associated with it salute of the 5 aboard the Titan. For this reason, a US Navy ship that he has on board is also converging on the spot six hyperbaric chambersessential for decompression and therefore to stabilize passengers in case they have to be rescued when there is little oxygen left on board.