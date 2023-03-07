Tragedy in Colle Fiorito di Guidonia where two single-seater ultralights collided in flight and crashed, with the wreckage ending up between viale Roma and via delle Margherite. The two pilots died. The state police, firefighters, 118 were on site. The accident happened around 11:50 today, Tuesday 16 March. According to what was told to RomaToday by some witnesses, the aircraft – four in all – were making evolutions.

Suddenly two of them would come into contact. A plane crashed into a car in via delle Margherite. The other, however, in viale Roma, in a meadow and a few kilometers from the civil airport of Guidonia. Rescue coming and going in the area.








