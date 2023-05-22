Planet of Lana (Xbox Series X | S Xbox One Digital)

The game

Planet of Lana is a 2D single-player side-scrolling adventure in which the player assumes the role of young Lana, one of many human beings who live in harmony with nature and other living creatures on an unspecified planet far from Earth. The days go by happily, at least in appearance, in the village of stilt houses where the protagonist lives with her friend Ilo and nothing can predict what is about to happen. One evening, without warning, in fact, strange capsules begin to rain from the sky, from which gigantic automatons emerge that devastate the village and kidnap all the inhabitants, including Ilo. Lana, albeit not without difficulty, manages to escape the mysterious creatures and leave the village, but finds herself completely alone in a world on the brink of an apocalypse. The young woman thus decides to go on the trail of her friend, embarking on a dangerous journey which, in the approximately 4-5 hours necessary to reach the exciting epilogue, will see her cross many areas of the planet and discover some of the background from the invasion.

These are the narrative premises from which it starts Planet of Lana, the debut title of the small Swedish software house Wishfully. Pad in hand, we are talking about a side-scrolling cinematic adventure that recalls titles such as Limbo or Inside and in which stealth elements, platform sections and puzzle solving are mixed. In fact, in the game there is no trace of fights or clashes between the protagonist and the hostile creatures, aliens and robotics, which she meets during her journey. Lana is not a warrior and, consequently, she cannot face opponents head-on, but only overcome them by exploiting her size, her skill and the cunning of who wields the pad. The young woman is able to jump, climb ropes or descend from ledges, swim, drag small objects and crouch down to hide her presence in the tall grass or taking advantage of the many natural shelters present in the settings. A few simple actions, but which if well exploited and combined can make the difference between life and death in almost all situations.

The 13 chapters of which the adventure is made up offer a long series of small-sized scenarios, each of which contains within it one or more different challenges, connected to each other by linear sections seasoned with small platform interludes. Each scenario puts the player in front of a different obstacle, such as overcoming the sentinel robots that rake the planet in search of survivors, escaping some wild creatures, solving simple puzzles and activating more or less elaborate mechanisms, generally connected to some mysterious technological structures present on the planet. Occasionally, the game also offers classic quick-time-events, also called QTEs, during which it is necessary to press the commands that appear on the screen correctly and with the right timing to pass a sequence unscathed.

However, young Lana doesn’t have to face this whole journey alone. In the very early stages of the game, the protagonist comes across a small four-legged creature who responds to the name of Mui and who will join her throughout the journey, offering her help.

Mui can in fact reach points where Lana cannot reach, unroll ropes, which the protagonist can use to climb, and gnaw on thin cables, so as to interrupt the power supply to some machinery. At a certain point, Lana and Mui also come into possession of a mysterious stone, which gives the two protagonists the ability to interact with some machines, including useful robotic arms, to temporarily control the hostile creatures that inhabit the planet, thus to be able to overcome them more easily or exploit them to one’s advantage, and even the ability to bypass the security systems of robotic creatures to replace their AI. Apart from some sporadic exceptions, all actions involving Mui require the player’s direct intervention. The latter, through Lana, must in fact indicate to the little companion where to go, when to wait and what moves to make to create the synergy necessary to solve the puzzles.



The gameplay of Planet of Lana is 90% enclosed around the cooperation between the two protagonists, which gradually becomes more and more important after each chapter and which, in fact, represents the only growth curve present in the title, both in terms of difficulty and in terms of it’s about the possibilities available. In fact, in the game there are no secondary missions, experience points, levels, skill-trees to climb or inventory to manage. The only exception from this point of view is represented by 10 collectibles, which correspond to as many parts of a map, which Lana can recover along the journey and which, while not being fundamental to the plot, allow you to get a clearer idea of the events.



From a technical point of view, Planet of Lana it is proposed as a simple title but, at the same time, equipped with an entirely hand-drawn graphic sector that recalls the most famous productions of Studio Ghibli. To give life to the various biomes that Lana encounters in the adventure, the developers of Wishfully have decided to rely on the Unity graphics engine, optimized to exploit the potential of the latest generation consoles. On Xbox Series X and Series S, Wishfully’s title runs at 60fps, respectively in 4K or 1440p. On Xbox One X the game reaches 1080p at 60fps, while on One and One S the title runs in 720p at 30fps. However, it must be noted that the developers are working to release a patch in the days immediately following launch to increase the maximum resolution on One X and to push even the basic versions up to 1080p at 60fps.

As for the audio sector, Planet of Lana instead it can count on an original orchestral soundtrack composed by the legendary composer Takeshi Furukawa, already author of memorable OSTs such as that of 007 Goldeneye and The Last Guardian.

No localization instead as regards the dubbing or the in-game texts. Wishfully’s debut work, in a similar way to the works that inspire it, does not in fact offer dialogues, texts to read or the like. The entire adventure is in fact “told” through the images on the screen or what happens in the background and the few lines of dialogue present, generally relating to small exchanges between Lana, Ilo and Mui, take place in an unknown language. The only texts present concern the game menu and are entirely translated into Italian.

Amore

Soundtrack

– The first striking element of Planet of Lana it is undoubtedly the musical accompaniment. As often happens in titles where there are no dialogues or texts to read, the music of the game in fact plays a fundamental role in involving the player from an emotional point of view, in telling the story and in constantly transmitting the feeling of being alone in front of to something inevitable. From this point of view, the songs and harmonies composed by master Takeshi Furukawa represent one of the highest peaks reached in recent years by a production of this caliber and undeniably contribute to raising the general level of the title.

Artistic direction

– The second strong point of Planet of Lana lies in its wonderful hand-drawn visual sector, which captures the player’s attention from the first to the last frame. Lush forests, caves, boundless deserts and mysterious installations are just some of the scenarios that Lana and Miu cross as they try to reunite with Ilo, all united by the same design somewhere between fairy tale and sci-fi adventure. The minimal style chosen by the developers goes perfectly with the themes covered in the game and the attention paid to details, such as the movement of the leaves, the backgrounds and the colors used to “paint” each setting helps to make the game even more unique. debut work of the Swedish studio.

Simple, yet addictive gameplay

– Let’s say it now: Planet of Lana it is not a title with particularly deep or complex game mechanics. The control system is easy to master, the number of actions that can be performed is quite limited and you don’t have to rack your brain too much with inventories, skill-trees or similar things. However, this does not mean that the game is trivial, on the contrary. The beauty of the title lies precisely in being able to propose a long series of puzzles of increasing difficulty, all different from each other. Each section tests the player’s intuition in a different way, but always contextualized, with a satisfying and never frustrating degree of challenge. A really good result.

An exciting adventure

– Ever since the first trailer, Planet of Lana he made it clear that he wanted to focus a lot on the narrative and on the ability to excite the player. The complete game not only confirms the initial sensations, but puts on the plate an adventure of rare delicacy that carefully avoids the gloomy or dark atmospheres of Playdead titles to tell a great little epic through two protagonists capable of really leaving their mark. An honorable mention is due for some interlude scenes of out of the ordinary intensity and quality, in which the graphic sector, the artistic direction and the soundtrack blend masterfully to give life to sequences capable, by themselves, of handle the whole experience.

I hate it

Already finished?

– As I wrote in the descriptive part, to complete Planet of Lana 4-5 hours are required, to which a couple more can be added if you decide to recover all 10 collectibles in the game. In general, it is a duration in line with other similar productions, but personally I would have expected greater longevity or, why not, some more collectibles, perhaps of a different type.

Little variety of enemies

– Despite a fair variety in terms of situations and environments, Planet of Lana flaw with regard to the type of creatures, robotic and otherwise, that the two protagonists are faced with during the adventure. On balance, in fact, there are only a handful of different types of opponents in the game and this somewhat limits the narrative potential of a setting that instead seems to still have a lot to say.

What am I missing?

– In line with what happens in other similar titles, Planet of Lana offers to the tail player. This, in addition to allowing specific parts of the adventure to be replayed, should allow completionists to be able to revisit the individual sections to recover any collectibles left behind. Too bad, however, that at no point, not even on the chapter selection screen, is it indicated where and which collectibles still remain to be collected, which forces the player to go on a really unfunny “blind” hunt. Greater clarity from this point of view would certainly have helped.

Let’s sum up

Planet of Lana is a side-scrolling adventure of rare beauty, which superbly blends simple but never predictable gameplay with a truly inspiring design and a very high quality soundtrack. From the sum of all these elements a genuine title is born, capable of involving players looking for a story to be experienced in one breath and making them think for a long time once the epilogue is reached. Surely something more could have been done in terms of longevity and general variety, but even so the extraterrestrial epic of Lana and Mui rightfully enters the list of titles that all video game lovers should play to be able to define themselves as such.