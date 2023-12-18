Home » Planeta Sound 2024 announces its first confirmations
The festival Planeta Sound has announced the first artists who will be in its fourth edition. The event will take place at West Park from Ponferrada on the weekend of July 12, 13 and 14, 2024. The poster heads it Long live Sweden, which repeats at the festival after having been in its first edition. The Murcian band will celebrate, with its passage through Ponferrada, its tenth anniversary.

Among the other names that star in this first round of confirmations, Sidecars stands out, which next year will celebrate 18 years as a group. The rest of the bands from the national scene that will be at Planeta Sound are made up of Carmen 113, Lisasinson, Dear y Celia Becks.

In addition, the festival is committed to local talent and commits every year to promoting artists from the El Bierzo region. This year it’s the band’s turn Friday morning. The Leonese DJ will also be at the festival Dridri.

The passes, both general and VIP, for the Planeta Sound 2024 They will be on sale from Wednesday, December 20 at 12h. They can be purchased through the official festival website or through the Wegow.

