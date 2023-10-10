Playboy Ends Collaboration with Mia Khalifa Due to Controversial Support for Palestine

Playboy Parts Ways with Mia Khalifa over Controversial Support for Palestine and Hamas

Renowned adult content company Playboy has made the decision to end its working relationship with Lebanese model Mia Khalifa. The separation comes after Khalifa expressed support for the recent attacks by Palestine and Hamas against the people of Israel. In a weekend filled with social media posts and comments advocating for the bombings, Khalifa motivated the military organization to continue their actions, resulting in the loss of hundreds of lives.

In an email sent to subscribers on October 9, Playboy announced their decision to sever ties with the former pornographic actress, who joined the platform as a centerfold in February of the previous year. The email read, “We are writing to you today to inform you of our decision to end Playboy’s relationship with Mia Khalifa, including the removal of Mia’s Playboy channel on our creator platform.” This statement was signed by the organization and emphasized their zero-tolerance policy for hate speech.

Playboy expressed disappointment in Khalifa’s comments and labelled them as “disgusting and reprehensible.” The company encouraged free expression and constructive political debate but stated that they could not support hate speech. They concluded the email by noting, “We hope that Mia understands that her words have actions and consequences.”

Throughout the period of the bombings, Khalifa openly praised the actions of Hamas. In a tweet on Saturday, she wrote, “If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of the Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid, and history will show that in time.” She also criticized Kylie Jenner for initially supporting Israel on Instagram before later deleting the post.

The news of Khalifa’s collaboration ending with Playboy comes amid rising tension between Israel and Palestine. The conflict has led to a significant loss of life on both sides, polarizing individuals and organizations worldwide.

