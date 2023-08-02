Players Sue Lizzo | Fun

Three players of the singer Lizo filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles court!

One of today’s most popular singers, who glorifies “big girls” because she herself weighs 144 kilograms, rapper Lizo, is facing chilling claims from former players who performed with her during the “Big Grrl Big Touring”.

Three players have filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles, alleging they were forced to touch naked players during a performance.

Ariana Davis, Crystal Williams and Noel Rodriguezaccused Lisa, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, of discriminating against them based on race and religious beliefs.

However, what the world is buzzing about is the scandal that happened in a night club in Amsterdamwhen she forced them to join the performers, who are sex workers.

“Liso started calling the troupe members to take turns touching the naked performers, to grab the sexual aids that were sticking out of their genitals, but also to eat the bananas that were sticking out of their vaginas”says the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles court.



The same lawsuit alleges that Lizo forced Miss Davies to touch the breasts of a naked dancer performing at the said clubbut also that Shirlene Quigley, the manager of the dancers who works with Lizzo, imposed her religious beliefs, and repeatedly did things that were inappropriate, such as commenting on their sexuality or simulating oral sex in front of them.

Also, in the lawsuit, it is stated that Lizo is to some players drew attention to excess weightand that she asked Davis to explain why she gained so much weight and reveal intimate details about herself if she wanted to keep her job.

The lawyer representing the players, Ron Zambrano, told Billboard to pay special attention to the item that mentions excess weight. “Strange how Lizzo and her management treat people, when in public Lizzo expresses different views”.

The singer has not yet announced anything about the lawsuit.

